"It's just a lot" – Love & Marriage Huntsville star Latricia admits to psychologist how past hurt makes accepting support difficult

LaTricia from Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10 (Image via Instagram/@she_fit_4real)

Latricia of Love & Marriage: Huntsville discussed her challenges with accepting support during a session with psychologist Dr. Kitson Francis on episode 9.

When asked about her current emotional state, Latricia responded,

"I guess life happens. It's just a lot."

The discussion focused on her experiences with anger, grief, and trust in relationships.

During the session, Latricia explained that she felt "angry and tired," while Dr. Francis pointed out that there are specific reasons behind her fatigue and anger that they were trying to explore.

The session highlighted how past experiences have affected her willingness to rely on others.

Latricia discusses challenges with trust and support on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Emotional impact of past relationships

Latricia shared that her previous relationship affected her ability to trust and accept help.

She explained that she thought she had a "spotter," but he did not provide the support she expected and instead became part of her lost pain and grief, referring to her ex, Marquez.

In a confessional, she further stated,

"My spotter was supposed to be my ex, Marquez, but obviously he let the weights fall on me. So I just tend to just try it on my own."

Dr. Francis discussed how unresolved grief can influence relationships, noting that if a person does not do their grief work, those who are dependent on them to see their "humane side" may not get the opportunity to help, which can lead to the person believing that others do not provide support.

Difficulty with attachment and trust

During the conversation, Latricia indicated a reluctance to form close connections, explaining that she generally avoids getting close to people due to the fear of losing them, which has shaped her approach to relationships.

She emphasized that this tendency affects how she interacts with others and maintains emotional distance.

Dr. Francis further highlighted that the "degree of attachment" a person forms directly determines the level of loss and pain they experience when someone they are close to is no longer available.

Latricia also reflected on the impact of past experiences on her current relationships, admitting in a confessional,

"It's definitely harder opening up in my relationship now because, I don't know, I guess I just lost that trust in people."

Considering support from others

The session included a discussion on the role of support systems in emotional well-being. Dr. Francis encouraged Latricia to allow trusted individuals to assist her, stating,

"It's very simple. It's going to require you to trust yourself, to trust somebody that you are emotionally close to. We're going to have to have some role reversal right here so that they can or you will allow them to take care of you."

Latricia reflected on Dr. Francis's approach in a confessional, explaining that he suggested she allow more people to provide "support" in her life.

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that in case she figures out that she can depend on Ken and her family rather than doing everything by herself, she may be less inclined to explode and show her anger to others.

Nonetheless, she confessed that it is hard for her to be given help as she is very much accustomed to helping others without expecting any support in return.

Dr. Francis noticed her resolve to divulge her personal experiences and he emphasized the "trust" she put in him during the whole session, and Latricia agreed that it was difficult for her to take her time and talk to her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌feelings.

Stay tuned for more updates.