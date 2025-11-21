"It's not OK" - The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge reacts after explosive leak allegations surface during Season 19 reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl (Image via Getty)

During the Season 19 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge addressed allegations that she leaked storylines to bloggers and fan pages. The claims surfaced as cameras continued rolling even after the official reunion had wrapped, capturing reactions from the cast. When Andy Cohen approached Tamra with words of reassurance, she responded,

"It's not OK. I didn't do this."

Tamra’s statements came after several cast members had been shown footage of an anonymous tipster claiming she had shared insider information.

She repeatedly denied the allegations throughout the remainder of the reunion and in post-reunion discussions with cast members.

Tamra Judge denies leak allegations during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 reunion

Tamra Judge’s response to leak accusations

Tamra’s reaction to the leak claims remained consistent during the reunion and afterward. She described the situation as an "ambush" and expressed frustration at the claims.

According to the reunion footage, she stated that the situation was "not OK," describing the allegations as a lie and a setup that was not true. She also emphasized,

"To say that I called bloggers when there's absolutely no f–king information on it, like, it's bulls–t."

Cast members Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow approached Tamra to check on her well-being after the reunion wrap.

Tamra continued to assert her innocence, telling Katie Ginella that she "didn't do it" and adding that she values her job and has never engaged in such actions.

She further questioned why some cast members felt they "can't trust" her, stating that this situation is not what the show is about.

Theories about the allegations

During post-reunion conversations, Tamra suggested the leak claims could be part of a "retaliation" campaign, mentioning her suspicion that Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley were involved.

However, Andy Cohen noted that the anonymous caller had access to information that neither Rossi nor Smiley could have known at the time. Gretchen Rossi also denied any involvement in the alleged leaks.

Tamra discussed her uncertainty regarding the source of the allegations when asked by Gina, responding, "I don't know." She maintained that she had no role in sharing insider information, reiterating,

"I didn't do that — on my children's life, I did not do that."

Post-reunion relations with cast members

The reunion was a turning point in the discussion of Tamra's relationships with the other participants. Andy Cohen reminded that Tamra was in a "troubled" relationship with Jennifer Pedranti and had conflicts going back years with Shannon Storms Beador, while her relationship with Gina was characterized as more positive.

Tamra admitted to feeling "set up" by the whole situation when talking to Gina and claimed she didn't reveal anything, thus showing her innocence.

Emily Simpson and the rest of the cast stayed unconvinced about Tamra's denials.

Gina and Heather conversed about the implications on the whole of the confidentiality issue, stating that if any reunion details were leaked outside, it would become a problem, and underscored that such actions are not acceptable.

Heather echoed the sentiment during the reunion’s closing toast, declaring,

"We said it all best: I think, in order to move forward, the path has to be clear."

The reunion ended with Tamra maintaining her denial of any leaks, while cast members emphasized the need for confidentiality moving forward.

The allegations and Tamra’s response remained a central point of discussion as Season 19 concluded.

Stay tuned for more updates.