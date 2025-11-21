Physical: Asia: What has Team Australia been up to since the finale?

Team Australia on Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@domtomato)

The Netflix series Physical: Asia premiered on October 28, 2025, and concluded on November 18, 2025, featuring six-member national teams from eight countries, including Australia.

Team Australia was led by captain Robert Whittaker, and since the finale, the members have moved into new ventures across media, fitness, sport and public life domains.

Physical: Asia and Team Australia

The teams faced physically punishing and strategically demanding “quests” that tested strength, endurance, agility and teamwork.

Team Australia’s roster comprised Robert Whittaker (MMA), Alexandra Milne (fitness coach/influencer), Dominic “Dom Tomato” Di Tommaso (parkour/freerunning), Eddie Williams (Strongman), Eloni Vunakece (rugby/Ninja Warrior veteran) and Katelin van Zyl (former hockey, CrossFit/Hyrox).

The show’s format and the national team element gave Team Australia a high-profile platform.

Since filming wrapped, key members have leveraged that exposure into other arenas.

Robert Whittaker







Team Australia’s captain, Robert Whittaker, has spoken publicly about his experience on Physical: Asia.

In an interview, he opened up about the journey, expressing pride and addressing online conversation:



“You can do it, you know, believe in yourself, back yourself, be ready for opportunities, because they arise, and when they do, just be ready.”



Post-show, Whittaker had announced a live Q&A session to clear online doubts about his portrayal on the programme.

Having returned to Australia, he has resumed his mixed martial arts training schedule, while also engaging in media work and commentary tied to his Physical: Asia appearance.

He has had significant amount of social media activity, with posts relating to MMA, health & fitness, daily life, and brand deals.

Alexandra Milne







Alexandra Milne, fitness coach and influencer, drew attention during Physical: Asia, especially when she said:



“I have always been athletic since I was young, playing netball, dancing, track, competitive cheerleading, and going to the gym in high school. However, my parents didn’t have much knowledge about health and fitness. Fortunately, I was able to be fit and healthy, due to the sheer amount of exercise I did.”



Since the finale, she has ramped up her online presence, using her Physical: Asia visibility to promote strength training and gym coaching for women.

She continues to operate as a full-time fitness influencer and has indicated upcoming brand partnerships which reference her time on Physical: Asia.

She regularly posts about her fitness updates, healthy meal prep ideas and daily life.

Dom “Dom Tomato” Di Tommaso







Dom Tomato joined Team Australia on Physical: Asia as a parkour/freerunning athlete with a large social following.

Following the show, Dom has engaged in promotional appearances and media collaborations that link his freerunning background and his Physical: Asia participation.

He also participated in The Amazing Race Australia along with Marx Marsters.

He has also posted behind-the-scenes content from the set, and teased a parkour-vs-world challenge video series.

Eddie Williams







Eddie Williams, two-time Australia’s Strongest Man winner and Guinness World Record-holder for fastest tank pull, brought his strongman credentials to Physical: Asia.

Since the finale, Williams has returned to strongman competition circuits in Australia and the UK, while also appearing on fitness talk shows where he references his Physical: Asia stint.

He is reportedly in discussions for a documentary piece about strength athletes in international TV formats — with Physical: Asia as a key reference.

Since the show, he has had active engagement with many other cast members of Physical: Asia such as Amotti, Min-jae, Okkhonbayar and Katsumi Nakamura.

Eloni Vunakece







Eloni Vunakece, a retired rugby player and former Ninja Warrior Australia competitor, used his participation on Physical: Asia to boost his public persona.

He has returned to the rugby league commentary circuit and has taken part in charity fitness events where he mentions his team experience on Physical: Asia.

He also posted his training regimen for heat-conditioning and “car-sauna” training, which originated in Team Australia’s prep for the show.

Katelin van Zyl







Katelin van Zyl, a former professional hockey player turned CrossFit/Hyrox competitor, represented Team Australia on Physical: Asia and continues in the CrossFit circuit.

In 2024, she ranked 13th among female CrossFit athletes globally.

Post-show, Katelin has published videos of her CrossFit workouts, linking them to the rigorous multi-disciplinary demands of Physical: Asia.

She is also promoting a “hybrid athlete” training methodology inspired by her time with the team.

Team Australia – collective moves & commentary

Although Team Australia did not ultimately win Physical: Asia, they remain part of the conversation around the show’s momentum and future.

In a team-wide piece, Team Australia shared key preparation strategies from their time on Physical: Asia. For example, Eddie Williams said:



“If you want to join Team Australia, you're gonna need to consume a lot of calories. Calories are your friends. So, my tip, calories are good.”



And Eloni Vunakece added:



“There’s plenty of beneficial benefits of sauna, so that’s my unhinged tip of the day. I would recommend you take a towel there because it's not a deal for your car seats.”



Dom Tomato emphasized output over input:



“My fitness tip for if you want to join Team Australia is output over input. Whatever you put in doesn’t matter; just output more. Go hard, sweat everything.”



These quotes illustrate how their experience on Physical: Asia is being repackaged into public-facing efforts: coaching, content creation, brand tie-ins and athletic pursuits.

The show’s exposure has given each member a platform they are actively leveraging.

