Physical: Asia: What has Team Korea been up to since the finale?

Physical: Asia featured elite athletes from multiple countries competing in physically demanding quests for a ₩1 billion prize.

Team Korea won Physical: Asia after defeating Team Mongolia in the Final Quest by taking on the Wall Push and Iron Ball Drag rounds.

Since the finale, the team members have moved quickly into new projects across sports, entertainment, and digital media.

Life after Physical: Asia: Team Korea’s new trajectory

Kim Dong-hyun







Team captain Kim Dong-hyun became a central talking point after fans revisited his earlier comments about entering a physical-competition series underprepared.

Discussing his past filming schedule before a different show, he said:



“The day before season 2 filming, I was filming ‘City Fisher’ in Haenam. I arrived at 3 a.m. that night and filmed in the morning. I’m not making excuses; I was that absent-minded and unprepared.”



He also said:



“Ordinary people say that and don’t easily change, but I really etched it into my bones.”



Since the Physical: Asia finale, Kim has been active in entertainment programs, training-focused variety content, and cast-related behind-the-scenes segments. He continues balancing his public-facing TV career with his long-running commitment to fitness and coaching.

Amotti







Amotti, who first rose to massive fame after winning Physical: 100 Season 2, continues to expand his influence in digital fitness media.

His YouTube channel remains his primary platform, where he posts training vlogs and conditioning routines.

After Physical: Asia, he maintained his partnerships with major athletic and apparel brands and continued his work as a public fitness figure.

He remains under agency management and continues focusing on content creation, sponsorships, and collaborations with other athletes—many of which highlight his time on Physical: Asia.

Jang Eun-sil







Jang Eun-sil played a strategic leadership role for Team Korea during several missions.

Her ability to manage positioning and tactics was highlighted during the show, as one report observed:



“While the team captain is technically Kim ‘Stun Gun’ Dong-hyun, he elects to get down in the sand, leaving Eun-sil on lookout … She becomes the de facto shot-caller, helping Team Korea to victory and the greatest overall weight haul.”



Following the finale, Jang continued her established presence in fitness entertainment.

She remains a global ambassador for leading sportswear brands, stays busy running her YouTube page Exercising J, while tossing up workout videos now and then - mixed with martial arts drills plus everyday fitness life snippets.

Yun Sung-bin







Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung-bin entered the show as one of the most decorated members of Team Korea.

Since Physical: Asia, Yun has focused on expanding his screen presence.

He has been preparing for an acting debut in the feature film The House of Ghosts, slated for release in late 2026.

Yun maintains an active presence on Korean variety television and continues participating in fitness-related content, carrying forward what fans often refer to as his “Iron Man” athletic persona.

Choi Seung-yeon







Choi Seung-yeon went into Physical: Asia as one of Asia’s top-ranked CrossFit athletes, having secured multiple top-three leaderboard finishes in the region.

Her competitive career remains her primary focus post-finale.

She also maintains her coaching work at multiple training centers, including CrossFit and strength-conditioning facilities across Korea.

Choi continues to post training updates, lifting sessions, and competition highlights on her social platforms while preparing for future CrossFit seasons.

Kim Min-jae







Ssireum wrestler Kim Min-jae entered the show as one of Korea’s youngest emerging athletic stars.

Known in Korean media as the “Monster of the Sand Pit,” he continues to compete professionally following the Physical: Asia finale.

His social media features ongoing training clips and traditional wrestling updates, along with occasional fitness collaborations.

Kim remains focused on ssireum tournaments while slowly expanding into entertainment and brand-driven media work.

Team Korea’s collective post-show momentum

Since winning Physical: Asia, Team Korea has collectively been the subject of intense online discussion.

Some fans argued about the last quests, yet a few liked how the group played smart and moved fast.

Many didn't like how things turned out, but still respected their effort and quick thinking.

Meanwhile, several members have appeared together in follow-up content, including training videos and promotional pieces where they discuss how the team continued practicing together after filming.

These appearances have strengthened the narrative of Team Korea as a tightly coordinated group, both on and off screen.

