After the Hunt soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movies

Audiences stepping into Luca Guadagnino’s tense psychological drama After the Hunt are immediately met with a soundscape that feels both intimate and unsettling, a reflection of the spiraling narrative at the film’s core. This music for the film blends original compositions by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross with modern classical works by John Adams. It also includes songs from artists like Julius Eastman, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Ambitious Lovers, and Everything But The Girl.

The soundtrack was released through Nonesuch Records. It was released digitally first, on October 10, followed by a CD release on October 17 in Europe, October 31 in the rest of the world, and November 14 in North America.

How the score deepens the film’s emotional tension

Guadagnino has spoken openly about the philosophy guiding the music for After the Hunt, sharing that his direction to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross centered on a single idea (via nonesuch.com):

“In this case it was all about creating doubt.”

He describes how the duo crafted:

“extraordinary piano notes that underline the question of do we believe this person or not.”

These sparse, haunting cues echo the instability felt by the characters as buried truths rise to the surface. Guadagnino also credited composer John Adams as foundational to his artistic language. Reflecting on Adams’ influence, he explained:

“Adams’s music comes to me constantly… discovering it was transformative and changed my life as a director forever.”

The soundtrack includes selections from John Adams, namely City Noir, The Death of Klinghoffer, and Gnarly Buttons. Paired with Reznor and Ross’s original score, these pieces create a layered listening experience that captures the film’s moral unease. Below is the full tracklist featured in the film:

Disc 1

Clock, One

A Child Is Born – Tony Bennett, Bill Evans

– Tony Bennett, Bill Evans Let’s Walk – Mark Harelik, Victoria Clark, Adam Guettel

– Mark Harelik, Victoria Clark, Adam Guettel After the Hunt, One – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

– Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross It’s Gonna Rain – Ambitious Lovers

– Ambitious Lovers Piano Concerto: II. Lento e deserto – György Ligeti

– György Ligeti Terrible Love – The National

– The National Gnarly Buttons: II. Hoe-down – John Adams

– John Adams Gnarly Buttons: III. Put Your Loving Arms Around Me – John Adams

– John Adams After the Hunt, Two – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

– Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Break With – Ryuichi Sakamoto

Disc 2

Clock, Two

Evil Ni**er – Julius Eastman

– Julius Eastman L’incontro – Piero Ciampi

– Piero Ciampi The Death of Klinghoffer, Act II – John Adams

– John Adams Desert Chorus – John Adams

– John Adams After the Hunt, Three – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

– Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross City Noir: III. Boulevard Night – John Adams

– John Adams É Preciso Perdoar – Ambitious Lovers

– Ambitious Lovers Nothing Left To Lose – Everything But The Girl

Everything we know about After the Hunt

The synopsis for the film, as per the Amazon MGM Studios official website, reads:

“AFTER THE HUNT is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Academy Award® winner Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Emmy® winner Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (two-time Academy Award® nominee Andrew Garfield). Faced with the blurred lines between morality and power dynamics, a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.”

Guadagnino describes the story as a contemporary reflection on truth, noting:

“After the Hunt is a thriller that asks not what is the truth of this event but how many truths are there? And who should decide which is right?”

This exploration of competing narratives is woven throughout the film’s dramatic arc.

The cast for the film includes Julia Roberts as Alma Imhoff, Ayo Edebiri as Margaret "Maggie" Resnick, Andrew Garfield as Henrik "Hank" Gibson, Michael Stuhlbarg as Frederik Mendelssohn, and Chloë Sevigny as Dr. Kim Sayers. David Leiber as Dean RJ Thomas, Lío Mehiel as Alex, and Will Price as Arthur are a few of the other notable features in the film.

The film was directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett. Malik Hassan Sayeed is the credited cinematographer, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scoring the music for the film. Amazon MGM Studios, Imagine Entertainment, Frenesy Film Company, and Big Indie Pictures were the production companies involved in the project.

Audiences can now watch After the Hunt on Prime Video, where it debuted on November 20.