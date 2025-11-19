When does After the Hunt release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Julia Roberts attends the Premiere of "After The Hunt" during the BFI London Film Festival at Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony)

Julia Roberts stars in After the Hunt, a psychological drama directed by Luca Guadagnino, known for films like Call Me by Your Name and Challengers. Nora Garrett, a first-time writer, wrote the script.

The movie premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August 2025 and opened in limited U.S. theaters on October 10, expanding to wider release on October 17. After the Hunt will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting November 20, 2025, at 12:01 a.m.ET, available worldwide for Prime members.

Roberts plays Alma Imhoff, a Yale philosophy professor nearing tenure. Andrew Garfield is Henrik Gibson, a colleague of hers, facing a serious accusation. Ayo Edebiri portrays Margaret Resnick, the PhD student who raises the claim. Chloë Sevigny as Dr. Kim Sayers and Michael Stuhlbarg as Frederik round out the cast, adding tension to her personal life.

Produced by Imagine Entertainment and Frenesy Film Company for Amazon MGM Studios with Brian Grazer and Guadagnino leading, the 139-minute R-rated film features a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Roberts and Guadagnino have recently been honored with a 2025 Gotham Awards Visionary Tribute for their collaborative work.

What is After the Hunt all about?

After the Hunt centres on Alma's routine life at Yale, disrupted when a student party leads to Maggie accusing Hank of misconduct. Alma must decide whether to report it, which means risking her own career and marriage.

As she digs deeper into her past, a hidden affair and struggles with addiction surface, blurring the lines between victim and enabler. The story explores #MeToo themes, academic power dynamics and generational clashes without clear heroes.

The trailer runs two minutes and builds suspense through quick cuts showing Alma's morning routine gives way to heated faculty talks and tense stares. Roberts delivers a mix of warmth and wariness in her close-ups.

Garfield's charm turns uneasy, while Edebiri's intensity drives key scenes. Reznor's pulsing score underscores lines like "Discomfort is the point" delivered by Ayo Edebiri as Margaret during a tense confrontation scene, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

Behind the Scenes: Production and box office performance

Guadagnino shot the film mostly on Yale-like sets in New York and Connecticut, emphasising claustrophobic interiors to heighten unease. The $70 million budget covered Guadagnino's detailed style, including costumes by Giulia Piersanti that mix professor polish with subtle disarray.

Roberts, earning $20 million, prepared by shadowing real academics. Production wrapped in early 2025 after Zendaya dropped out, with Edebiri stepping in.

At the box office, it underperformed, earning $3.2 million domestically and $9.1 million worldwide before theaters pulled it on November 6. Critics gave mixed reviews, a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes, but praised Roberts and Garfield. The quick pivot to streaming reflects Amazon's strategy for prestige dramas over wide releases.

Where to stream After the Hunt

Stream After the Hunt on Prime Video from November 20, 2025, at 12:01 am ET. It's included with an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99/month or $139/year in the U.S.).

Standalone Prime Video access costs $8.99/month, with ad-free for an extra $2.99. No physical or 4K releases are planned yet.

Stay tuned for more such updates!