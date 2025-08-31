After the Hunt Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and more

After the Hunt is an upcoming psychological thriller by Luca Guadagnino and written by first-time screenwriter Nora Garrett. This film has become one of the most anticipated films after its Venice Film Festival premiere.

The film got a long six minutes of applause. With a power-packed cast led by Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, the film was praised for its storyline and amazing performances. After the Hunt will make its theatrical release in the US on October 17, 2025.

The story revolves around an Ivy League professor who finds herself entangled in a scandal involving a student and colleague. Malik Hassen Sayyed has shot this film, and the music is by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.

The official synopsis of the film is:

"A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light."

After the Hunt - release date and where to watch

After The Hunt, from director Luca Guadagnino, will premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. Only in theaters this October. #BiennaleCinema2025 #Venezia82 #AfterTheHuntMovie pic.twitter.com/peXjQAI5Jx — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 22, 2025



After the Hunt has already made its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025. It will also make its appearance at the New York Film Festival on September 26, 2025.

For its theatrical release, the date is October, 17, 2025. The official streaming date has not been announced as the streaming platform will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.



After The Hunt - Cast and Characters

This movie has one of the most dynamic cast ensembles which includes -

Julia Roberts as Alma Olsson - she is the main protagonist of the film. She is a respected philosophy professor at an Ivy League institution and finds herself stuck in the middle of a scandal involving her colleague and student.

Ayo Edebiri as Margaret “Maggie” Resnick - she is a protogè of Alma and she notifies Alma of an accusation against her professor.

Andrew Garfield as Henrik “Hank” Gibson - he is the one who is accused of misconduct.

Michael Stuhlbarg as Frederik - he is a psychiatrist by profession and also Alma’s husband.

Chloë Sevigny as Dr. Kim Sayers - she is the mediator between the faculty and the students.

Other supporting cast includes Christine Dye as Patricia, Burgess Byrd as Daphne Walgreens, Graham as Katie, Lío Mehiel as Alex, Ariyan Kassam as Peter, Will Price as Arthur.



After The Hunt - Plot details/ Trailer Breakdown



The plot revolves around Alma who is stuck between maintaining her loyalty when her student accuses her colleague of misconduct. She finds herself in the middle of the chaos while defending her protegè and maintaining her colleague’s reputation. Alma’s struggles with institutional politics, morality and generational conflict.

The trailer showcases tension, confrontation, and increasing isolation as Alma struggles with her own judgment. Luca Guadagnino crafts a chilling scenario, a storyline that's gripping and does not easily offer all the answers.

After the Hunt releases in U.S. theatres on October 17, 2025, with streaming expected later on Prime Video.

Stay tuned for further updates!