“This too shall pass”: The ‘McBee Dynasty’ star Steve McBee Sr. finally addresses prison sentence

The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys (Image via Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty family patriarch, Steve McBee Sr., has finally broken the silence after being sentenced to 24 months in prison. According to People magazine, the television personality recently shared a screenshot of a supportive text from a friend, revealing that the number of messages he has received touches his heart in a way that words cannot express.

McBee said that he feels lucky to have spent time with so many high-character young people, adding that they were the ones who made him a better person, not the other way around.

According to Variety, the Bravo network has renewed "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” for a third season.

McBee added how he is counting his blessings every day for his family and the support they give him, and for his extended family that “continues to grow each and every day”. He concluded:

“This too shall pass”

The ‘McBee Dynasty’s Steve McBee Sr. breaks silence after prison sentencing

As Steve McBee Sr. has recently been sentenced to 24 months in prison after being found guilty of one count of federal crop insurance fraud, the television star has shared multiple messages of support for him. According to People magazine, the reality star soon reposted another message from publicist Cathy Cardenas, who stated that although McBee is not always perfect, he is “guilty of being too kind.”

Cathy also took this moment to encourage her followers to pray for the “war on family farms” and urged people to think twice before gossiping. McBee replied,

“Doesn’t change a thing about the world we do daily or the trajectory we’re on and have been on over the last calendar year. SO much good is happening and WILL continue to. I’ve never felt more confident.”

The McBee Dynasty cast reacts to Steven McBee Sr.'s sentencing

The entire McBee Dynasty cast has reacted to Steven McBee Sr.'s prison sentencing. Cole McBee reposted a family photo from Alli and Jesse’s wedding ceremony and wrote,

"We will get through anything together. To the hardest working man I know, it's our turn to be here for you. We got you dad."

Galyna also showed her support by sharing an excerpt from Theodore Roosevelt's 1910 "Man in the Arena" speech, tagging Steve Sr. in her Instagram Stories. After his prison sentencing, the family patriarch was seen sharing something similar to Galyna on his main grid, as he also added a quote from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar in the caption: "Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once."

Jesse McBee also posted an image of his father surrounded by rocks and dirt and holding a hammer on his stories, while adding the Latin phrase "Invictus maneo", which translates to "I remain undefeated."

Stay tuned for more updates.