McBee Dynasty’s Steve McBee faces 24 months prison sentence for insurance fraud

The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys (Image via Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty star, Steven McBee Sr., has reportedly been sentenced to 24 months in prison. The television personality has been ordered to pay $4 million in restitution in a multi-million dollar crop insurance fraud case. This sentencing comes a year after the McBee Dynasty star was found guilty of one count of federal crop insurance fraud in November 2024.

The government previously asked that McBee be sentenced to 41 months in prison and was also asked to pay $4 million in restitution and a $3.1 million judgment. The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys, season 1, aired on Peacock and was soon greenlit for a second season. The show offered a sneak peek into “the operations of McBee Farm and Cattle as part of the high-stakes world of farming and ranching in Missouri.”

The McBee Dynasty’s Steven McBee Sr ordered to hand over designer watches

Television personality Steven McBee Sr. has been ordered to forfeit three designer watches to the government as he reportedly faces 30 years in prison. The reality star's sentencing was delayed several times after Steven pleaded guilty to an insurance fraud scheme. The expensive designer watches included a TAG Heuer Grand Carrera, a TAG Heuer Formula 1 and a Rolex Daytona. As per the filing,

“The United States has located assets belonging to the defendant Steve A. McBee that were not directly obtained through the offenses alleged in the Information.”

Galyna Saltkovska opens up about her relationship with Steven McBee Sr.

In an exclusive interview with People, Galyna has shed some light on her current relationship status with Steven McBee Sr. The two were in the middle of a relationship during season 1 of The McBee Family Dynasty: Real Life Cowboys.

However, things took an unexpected turn as the two parted ways by the time season 2 premiered. Galyna and Steven Sr. are no longer together. This separation was followed by his affair with her friend Masha.

Now, Galyna has opened up about it with People magazine, saying that she has been an introvert throughout most of her life. While calling herself a trained extrovert, the television personality admitted that showcasing all of that has been extremely difficult, but it is also getting her out of her comfort zone.

She further explained how it has been a crazy growth experience for her, and she is super grateful for that. The television personality also took this opportunity to point out that she made a few mistakes but learned a lot from her experiences.

"I own all my things. I know that I went way overboard, but a lot of people don't know my entire background, and why I did things I did," she says. "Not always entirely proud of everything that I did, but that was my emotion in the moment, based on my previous experience, based on everything that was going on, based on so many things that a lot of people may not know."

Watch the episodes unfold in The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Bravo. Stay tuned for more updates.