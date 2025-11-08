“I thought I was being pranked”: Kacie Adkison opens up about The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star Cole’s surprise proposal

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison with their daughter (Image via Instagram/@cole_mcbee)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy’s Cole is tying the knot.

As reported by PEOPLE, the reality television star popped the question to his lady love, Kacie Adkison on November 7, 2025.



He proposed to Kacie with a 3.16 carat diamond ring.

Kacie admitted as reported by the same publication that she had no one and was taken aback by the sudden proposal.

She even added that she thought they were just going to dinner and thought it was a prank.



Kacie stated:



“I had no idea. I thought we were just going to dinner, and when I was walking outside, I thought I was being pranked. I realized it wasn't a prank when I saw Cole and Blair walk out, and the whole trail up to the gazebo was covered in flowers."



The duo has been on and off in a relationship for several years and shares a daughter named Blair.

The McBee Dynasty: Real American cowboy star Cole wanted to surprise Kacie







The Bravo star admitted that he wanted to keep the proposal a secret and wanted to surprise Kacie.

He revealed:



“Kacie is the biggest spy, she knows everything going on, and we were able to keep it a secret. It surprised her, and that was the number one thing I wanted."



He even got their 10-month-old daughter involved to make the proposal as special as it was.

McBee stated that he had to bring their daughter as she is his and Kacie’s “whole world”.



“ We 100% included our daughter. We want to include her in everything we do. She's our whole world and our whole life.”



Adkison loved the special touch that McBee brought to the proposal, where he covered the whole gazebo in flowers.

She stated:



“I wanted a lot of flowers included in my proposal. I was very happy and very shocked."



Kacie also revealed that she was “blacked out from emotion” because she could not do anything.

She added:



“ I still can't believe this happened."



Cody spoke about the wedding to PEOPLE sharing that he wants to have a “big wedding”.

Kacie also added her thoughts about the wedding sharing that they would like to get married in early October or late September next year.

She admitted that they wanted to get married on the farm with a “mechanical bull.”

McBee also shared his famous family reaction to the engagement remarking that they are “super excited.”



“They have been on me about this for the last at least two years now, but for sure the last year since Blair has been born. They already considered Kacie family, but now she's just officially family."



In an interview with USA Insider in April 2024, Kacie shared that initially Cole had friendzoned her “pretty hard”.

They were first introduced to each other by a mutual friend.

She revealed that once they started dating, they both wholeheartedly jumped into the relationship.

She also stated:



"We have had a very long past. We were both just young and immature, but you see on the show we become finally official and ever since then we’ve been together and it’s been great so far.”



The couple did discuss the next step in their relationship in Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.

During the show, Cole spoke about engagement and even wanted to shop for rings whereas Kacie believed that they needed a bit more time.

But when they recently spoke to Bravo’s The Daily Dish they opened up about stepping ahead in their relationship soon.

Adkison shared:



“Becoming parents has brought us so much closer, and I feel confident in our relationship to take that next step. Blair will be a beautiful flower girl, and that makes it even more special.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.