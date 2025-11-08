Which celebrities have left Selling Sunset so far, and where are they now?

Selling Sunset (Image via Netflix)

Selling Sunset made its debut in 2019 and became an instant hit. However, some of the familiar cast members have left the show over time. Chrishell Stause has recently announced her departure from the show while admitting that she has taken this step to protect her mental health.

Some had to exit so that they could focus more on their family, while some fellow cast members departed due to their reported fallout with other cast members. Christine Quinn left the show and later told The New York Times,

“I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment.”

Selling Sunset: List of cast members who left the show

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause recently confirmed her exit after nine seasons. In an interview with Bustle in November 2025, Stause explained:

“I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Maya Vander

Maya Vander decided to remain on the East Coast with her family after flying back and forth between Los Angeles and Florida.

She left the Oppenheim group and started her own real estate firm, Compass: The Maya Vander Group. Maya has also focused more on her family as she and her husband, Dave Miller, were also going through a pregnancy loss.

The couple later welcomed their son Aiden in 2019 and their daughter Elle. In 2021, Maya announced she was expecting a third child. Sadly, Mason was born stillborn later that year.

While going through another pregnancy loss in 2022, Maya welcomed her rainbow baby, Emma, in May 2023. While talking about her exit from the show, Vander said,

"I think I’m always going to have regrets about leaving Selling Sunset, but at the end of the day, I have priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself. I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision.”

Vanessa Villela

Vanessa was first seen in season 4 but soon exited the show just after two seasons. She later moved to Umamsky’s The Agency as a real estate broker.

She got married in 2022. She currently runs a butterfly-inspired jewellery business titled Wave of Love in her free time.

Christine Quinn

Quinn exited the show after her five-season run. Christine Quinn had a huge fallout with Emma Hernan after the latter accused Quinn of bribing the client. Quinn later founded RealOpen, a new real estate brokerage that was cofounded by her husband, Christian Richard.

She also began her career in the fashion industry by modelling in various shows, and she has taken fans along on the journey via her social media.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae was on the show since the beginning, but later confirmed her exit in October 2023.

The departure announcement came after her absence from most of season 7; however, the show alum claimed that the exit was not her choice.

Heather later appeared alongside her husband, Tarek, in shows such as HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas.

