Sandra Vergara opens up about fame, family, and her new chapter on Selling Sunset

Sandra Vergara(L) and Mary Bonnet(R) from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

From stepping into the spotlight of the luxury real-estate world to navigating life in the shadow of a Hollywood star, Sandra Vergara addresses her journey into fame, family expectations, and her fresh role on Selling Sunset.

In her debut season with the show, she openly discusses comparing herself to her cousin and adoptive sister, Sofía Vergara, launching a real estate career, and what she hopes to bring to the cast of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset: Sandra Vergara’s Real-Estate Reinvention

Sandra Vergara joined Selling Sunset in Season 9 as an agent with The Oppenheim Group, the Los Angeles luxury-brokerage featured on the show.

She officially became part of the cast following her recent move into real estate, after years working in entertainment journalism and acting.

According to her interview with Fox News Digital, when asked, “What is it like living up to the Vergara name in the context of Selling Sunset?” She said,



"That is such a f*****g amazing question that I would ask. I love it. It’s brilliant."



On the topic of comparisons, she added:



"Yes, because it’s like, in a sense, immediately you’re gonna be compared just for the fact that you have the same last name. That happens to everyone who’s related to somebody that’s huge. That’s just how it goes. But, at the same time, no, because I’m completely different, and right now I’m doing something completely different."



Her emphasis: while the last name is identical, her path is not.

Sandra explained that her move to Los Angeles was supported by Sofía, noting,



"But like she brought me here years ago, right? Like I’m here. I came to L.A. [and] I moved in with her. She supported me for a long time. So I have a lot of respect for her and for what she’s done. So it’s not bad, the comparison."



Her trajectory into Selling Sunset began not from real estate but from earlier work: she was a journalist and actress before pivoting into property.

She said that a "really hard" breakup catalysed the career change:



"So, I meant to meet with Netflix to maybe do their live events. My family has always said like, ‘You would be amazing in real estate.’ The seed was planted. So, when the opportunity came into my hands, I was going through that breakup. It was the perfect challenge. I needed to get myself out of like the funk. And it worked."



When it came to the casting for Selling Sunset, she didn’t immediately broadcast her decision to Sofía.

Instead, she shared her news first with Sofía’s son Manolo, due to their close age:



"I told Manolo about ‘Selling Sunset,’ and he’s like, ‘Boo-Boo, you gotta do it. I love it. I’ve seen it all.’ So I’m like, ‘OK, done.’ So I only asked Manolo, and I did it. And then after I did it, I told everybody, and everybody’s very happy and supportive."



On the office drama implicit in Selling Sunset, Sandra offered a calmer take.

She said her mindset going into Season 9 is to foster harmony, stating:



"I want peace in the office ’cause if they’re all getting along and there’s harmony, we can all become better and more productive. But like, they have a backstory, man, that they’ve already accumulated for like seasons over seasons."



When asked about the best advice she ever received from Sofía, Sandra responded:



"Confidence. Confidence is everything. You just have to be really sure of who you are. So basically know thyself and own it. Like, no matter what."



She added:



"Like you don’t know how to do something? Well learn. But like just show up very confident in who you are and what you do. And that is the best advice. It works for her, it works for like a lot of people."



As Selling Sunset continues to document the high-stakes world of luxury real estate, Sandra Vergara brings a fresh perspective: one rooted in family history, personal reinvention, and a desire to carve out her own identity amid cast-wide attention.

Her comments reflect an awareness of her unique position and the role the show will play in defining her career.

