How rich is Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan? Net worth and more explored

Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

American real estate agent, entrepreneur, and TV personality Emma Hernan has become one of the most recognizable faces on Netflix's hit reality series Selling Sunset.

As of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Hernan's estimated net worth is $4 million — a figure that reflects her career in luxury real estate, her successful vegan food brand, and her growing influence on television.

Selling Sunset: Emma Hernan's Rise to Fame

Emma Hernan joined Selling Sunset in Season 4, quickly establishing herself as one of The Oppenheim Group's most business-savvy agents.

However, Hernan, unlike most of her castmates, does not get her fortune through multimillion-dollar real estate sales.

She already had her own successful business, Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based frozen food label that sells vegan empanadas throughout the country.

She has described herself as a "self-made entrepreneur" — someone who turned an early passion for investing and business into multiple income streams long before her Selling Sunset debut.

During a recent podcast appearance, Hernan explained how the pay structure works for the Netflix show.



"For our show, we get paid per episode," she said. "If you make the episode, you get paid. If they cut you out of the episode, you don't get paid."



She added that early on, she spent more than she earned to maintain her on-camera look,



"When I first appeared on the show, I was in the negative — glam and styling are expensive."



Beyond Selling Sunset: Real estate and Business ventures

Hernan received her real estate license in 2019 and has since that time closed multiple large deals in the Los Angeles luxury housing market.

She has sold multi-million-dollar houses, and her career resume at The Oppenheim Group is constantly expanding since Selling Sunset is currently among the most successful reality programs on Netflix.

Her entrepreneurial nature, however, is not a recent development in her real estate career.

Hernan has situated herself in the ever-expanding plant-based food industry with Emma Leigh and Co.

Her products, especially the vegan empanadas, are available in grocery stores as well as online retailers in the United States.

She is also a smart investor, as she had already discussed investing in stocks and cryptocurrency when she was still in her early twenties.

Hernan makes money from commercial collaborations and sponsorships on social media, where she has more than two million Instagram followers, in addition to her business endeavors and on-screen work.

The numbers behind Emma Hernan's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emma Hernan's fortune is estimated at $4 million as of 2025.

This figure includes her real estate earnings, profits from Emma Leigh & Co., and compensation from Selling Sunset.

While the exact amount she earns per episode hasn't been publicly disclosed, other cast members have confirmed that Selling Sunset stars are paid per appearance, in addition to any commissions they make from selling properties.

Hernan's success story is built on diversification. Her wealth is not solely tied to reality television but also to tangible business ventures and investments that continue to perform outside of her entertainment career.

Compared to her Selling Sunset co-stars, she sits comfortably in the mid-range of the cast's earnings — below Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who are each worth around $50 million, but ahead of some newer agents still building their portfolios.

Confidence and career advice

When asked about the best advice she's received, Hernan credits her confidence for helping her navigate competitive industries.



"Confidence is everything," she said in an interview. "You just have to be really sure of who you are. No matter what, just show up confident in who you are and what you do."



The profile of Emma Hernan is bound to rise as Selling Sunset keeps expanding its territories.

Her company has become successful, her real estate portfolio is growing, her brand alliances are getting bigger, and she has created a solid ground to succeed in the long run without reality TV.

In the modeling and investing sector, the luxury real estate and food entrepreneur, Hernan, has a net worth of $4 million, and it is a new type of celebrity wealth, not only based on fame but also on astute diversification.

Stay tuned for more updates.