"I don't really care": Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi reacts to Chrishell Stause's departure from the show

Bre Tiesi from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

On November 7, 2025, Chrishell Stause spoke with Bustle, stating that she was stepping away from Selling Sunset, noting that it was no longer good for her mental health.

On the same day, Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, in an interview with Us Weekly, broke her silence on Chrishell’s exit from the show and said:



“I’m not surprised because she’s threatened it every season. She’s been threatening it since I got there. I would be surprised if she actually does go. I don’t really care if she’s there or not.”



Chrishell shocked viewers by announcing her departure days after the reunion aired on November 5.

She noted that she did not need Selling Sunset from a financial viewpoint and was fortunate enough to have other sources of employment besides the Netflix series.

While speaking with Us Weekly, Bre reacted to Chrishell’s decision with indifference, given their ongoing issues.

According to her, Chrishell and her choices were “irrelevant” to her life. Nonetheless, Bre hoped she found something better “for her mental state,” and wished that she attained peace, so she could move on and quit being “so miserable.”

Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi speculates Chrishell Stause may have been dealing with “something personal”







According to Bre, Chrishell’s decision made sense since she had been locking horns with most of the cast members.

Bre, however, could not understand why Chrishell had been acting that way or “why she’s been coming at everybody.”



“I always say at the end of the day if people are moving like that, it’s usually something personal that they’re going through… There’s so many things that people go through which account for why they act the way they do and we don’t always consider that,” Bre speculated.



The Selling Sunset star added that although she was not the “most empathetic person,” she was “very logical.” So, she believed Chrishell’s behavior stemmed from underlying personal issues.

When Bre joined the Netflix series in season 6, she bonded with Chrishell and Emma. However, the group eventually fell apart.

During the season 9 reunion, Bre and Chrishell got into a heated argument when Chrishell slammed Bre for allegedly speaking badly about her and her partner, G Flip.

Although Bre denied the allegation, Chrishell remained unconvinced. The confrontation led to a heated altercation, prompting reunion host Tan France to intervene and call for a lunch break.



“It’s obviously gone to the pits of hell. It’s just way too dark and it’s way too heavy,” Bre said.



According to the female reality TV star, the show’s concept and purpose got lost amid the feuds.

She clarified that the cast members signed up for the show to “make entertainment, show fashion, show the beauty of L.A.,” as well as their luxury clientele.

Bre added that she did not “give a f**k” who anyone’s partner was or what their political inclinations were. Consequently, she criticized those who used the platform of a reality TV show to debate on such matters.

Taking a direct aim at Chrishell, who had been vocal about defending the LGBTQ+ community and other political beliefs on the show, Bre said:



“I feel like if the one consistent person here for all of those narratives is not going to be around, then we’ll be successful.”



Speaking of a potential season 10, the Selling Sunset star said that she was “definitely” interested in returning.

She felt that in many seasons, she was kept “on the fence.” However, since season 9 was “good” for her, she looked forward to doing another one.

Stay tuned for more updates.