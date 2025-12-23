"I need to have stability:" 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Madelein voices fears amid pregnancy possibility

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Madelein and Luke (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 features couple Luke Berry and Madelein Perez, who faced the possibility of becoming parents in the latest episode which premiered on Monday, December 22, 2025, on TLC

The episode 16 titled "Crikey!" saw a tense and emotionally charged scene where Madelein opens up about her fears surrounding a possible pregnancy while her relationship with Luke continues to crack.

As Madelein admits she thinks she might be pregnant, Luke is visibly shaken, and then what follows is constant arguments about the lack of stability and compatibility between them.

As the pregnancy topic is discussed, Madelein expresses her fears of being positive, saying:

I really like so scared about if he's positive. Because if I have a baby, like I need to have stability.

Here's what Madelein and Luke talked about in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's latest episode

The scene in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way begins with Luke sounding confused and alarmed as he tries to understand what Madelein is telling him.

“I’m confused. Are you telling me that you’re pregnant right now?” he asks.

Madelein immediately responds, “I can’t be,” but the uncertainty in her voice only adds to the tension. Luke reacts strongly, blurting out, “Holy s*. This stresses me the s*** out right now."

Madelein, already overwhelmed, explains that she’s feeling just as stressed, if not more, being pregnant, saying, “You don’t know how stressful, how scared and stressful I am."

Luke admits he wasn’t expecting this revelation, saying, “I didn’t expect you to say that you actually think that you’re pregnant.”

As the conversation continues in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Madelein opens up about her fear of what a positive test could mean, noting that she is extremely fearful of the test's result being positive because of instability in their relationship that makes her not want a baby.

Luke agrees with the importance of stability, responding, “Stability is the only thing that I really ever wanted.” However, he also admits that he doesn’t feel confident about where their relationship stands.

“I hope that we can work on this relationship, but right now I’m not confident that we’re working,” he confesses.

Luke then reflects on a conversation they had just had the day before,

“We talked yesterday. Like, are we compatible? Can we not fight? And all we’ve done is continue to fight.”

The tension escalates when Madelein asks, “Who make the fight today?” Luke insists, “I didn’t try and fight today.” Madelein pushes back, saying, “No. I said, Please. No.”

Luke then responds calmly, “I don’t want to argue. Do you want to go try this?” but Madelein shuts down emotionally, replying, “No. Leave me alone.”

Luke continues to press her for clarity, saying, “I want to know. I don’t know.” Madelein, visibly conflicted, however, feels misunderstood, and breaks down into sobs and says,

“I should be happy. You look at me, happy.” She further adds, "See, you think I am like you're gonna change the only thing so easy, like how I can be happy if I am f***ing 2 days to supposedly get married?"

Luke tries to encourage her to take the pregnancy test, pleading,

“Let’s please try and be happy about this. Please, can we take this test?” He further tries to explain her and convince saying, "If you are pregnant, and we're gonna have a baby, then this means that we're having a family medley. Can we please take this test?

Upon much insistence and pleadings, Madelein finally goes to the washroom to take the pregnancy test and also admits in a confessional that she isn’t emotionally ready, but knows she needs answers.

“I am not ready to get the test, but something like I have to do. I need to know what is going on.”

