Are Love is Blind: Italy stars Giovanni and Federica in a relationship? Details explored

Throughout Love Is Blind: Italy season 1, multiple connections were shown during and after the pod phase. Giovanni Calvario’s engagement to Giorgia remained the primary focus of his storyline for most of the season.

However, later episodes and the reunion episode brought attention to his post-engagement contact with Federica Viola Stella.

Scenes shown after the cast retreat, along with statements made during the reunion, outlined the timeline of their interaction.

During the reunion episode, it was confirmed that Giovanni and Federica were not in a romantic relationship.

Love Is Blind: Italy stars Giovanni and Federica's relationship status

Early Interaction Between Giovanni and Federica

Giovanni Calvario and Federica Viola Stella first interacted briefly during the pod phase of Love Is Blind: Italy. Their exchange focused on energy and general outlook.

The interaction did not extend beyond that initial conversation during the pod stage.

Despite the exchange, Giovanni pursued a different connection within the experiment. He continued developing a relationship with Giorgia and later proposed to her inside the pods.

Federica did not form a matched engagement during this phase, and no further interaction between her and Giovanni was shown while the pod process continued.

Communication After the Cast Retreat

Following the cast retreat in Morocco, Giovanni regained access to his phone and contacted Federica. At that time, he was still engaged to Giorgia.

According to explanations shared later on the show, the communication remained private and conversational.

Giovanni and Giorgia’s relationship continued to experience difficulties after the retreat, particularly related to distance, daily life plans, and unresolved disagreements.

After the engagement ended, Giovanni and Federica decided to meet in person for the first time.

Their meeting consisted of dinner and conversation. The next day, both attended a gathering with other cast members and arrived together.

During the event, Federica spoke directly with Giorgia to explain that she and Giovanni had been in contact and had met the night before.

She clarified that the communication occurred prior to their in-person meeting and stated that she wanted to address it directly.

Clarifications During the Reunion Episode

The status of Giovanni and Federica’s connection was addressed during the reunion episode of Love Is Blind: Italy.

During the discussion, both stated that they were not pursuing a romantic relationship with each other. Giovanni said he was seeing someone else and explained that the situation was still in its early stages.

Federica also confirmed that she was dating another person. A disagreement occurred when Giovanni stated that they had not kissed, which Federica disputed.

Despite this exchange, both confirmed that their interaction did not continue beyond their initial meeting and joint appearance at the gathering.

Context of Giovanni and Giorgia’s Separation

Giovanni and Giorgia’s relationship progressed from the pods through their engagement and time together after the honeymoon.

The series documented ongoing conflicts related to communication, work locations, and future plans. Giovanni was based in Rome, while Giorgia lived and worked in Milan.

Arguments intensified after the honeymoon period, and the relationship eventually ended.

During the reunion, Giorgia stated that Giovanni contacted Federica shortly after their breakup and said that the timing of the contact was hurtful to her.

Giovanni stated that the engagement had already ended when he met Federica.

Current Status of the Cast Members

By the time of the reunion, Giovanni, Federica, and Giorgia each confirmed they were seeing other people. None reported an ongoing romantic connection with one another.

These updates were shared directly by the participants during the reunion episode of Love Is Blind: Italy on Netflix.

