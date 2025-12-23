What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for December 22, 2025

Cast members Jim Reynolds, Ken Corday, Josh Taylor, Cherise Masukawa, Randy Dugan, Janet Drucker, Stephen Nichols, Deidre Hall, Susan Hayes and Michael Sluchan of Days Of Our Lives. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, created by Betty and Ted Corday, is an American daily soap opera series that first premiered on November 8, 2025, and is critically acclaimed. The show, set in the fictional town of Salem, has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and focuses on the lives of the members of the DiMera, Kiriakis, Brady, and Horton families, and how they interact with each other.

Days Of Our Lives revolves around a central storyline, themes, and plot arcs of familial rivalry, dangerous business transactions, gang wars, and romantic relationships. On December 22, 2025, an episode of Days Of Our Lives, things got interesting for the residents of Salem.

Details explored on everything that happened on the December 22, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives

On Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives’ December 22, 2025, episode, things got complicated for the residents of Salem. Holly Jonas met with her boyfriend, Tate Black, in the middle of Salem’s town square, and Tate had some bad news for her.

He shared with her that he would not be able to accompany her to Paris for their planned year end trip, since he would need to spend time with Rachel at Bayview and give her company while she recovers emotionally.

He also broke the news to her about his academic probation due to low grades and shared that he would have to attend classes over their holidays as well.

While Holly did not seem to be too pleased with the news that she just received, she did not make a big deal out of it and tried to be supportive of Tate’s choices. Meanwhile, Belle Black went over to meet Brady Black in their mansion, and he spoke to her about how bad he had been feeling regarding Rachel being stuck in Bayview even during the Christmas holidays.

Belle tried her best to sympathize with Brady and urged him to have a conversation with Marlena Evans and eventually forgive her for her misgivings.

Paulina went over to meet Marlena Evans in her house to offer her emotional support, and soon Brady also showed up and told her that he had forgiven Marlena, which soothed Marlena’s guilt regarding Rachel.

In addition to these developments, Peter DiMera spoke to the DiMeras inside the sealed crypt and tried to convince them that EJ was the one at fault; however, Kristen DiMera logically explained to everyone that Peter could be the criminal behind their hostage situation.

Soon, Peter pulled out a vial of gas from his pocket and threatened to kill everyone around him.

