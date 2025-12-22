Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives, created by Betty and Ted Corday, premiered on November 8, 2025, and is set in the fictional city of Salem. The show focuses on the lives of the members of the Kiriakis, Brady, DiMera, and Horton families.

Days Of Our Lives is a critically acclaimed daytime soap opera that has also won innumerable Daytime Emmy Awards and nominations. The central themes and plot arcs of the show focus on romantic relationships, lucrative business transactions, gang and mob wars, as well as familial rivalries.

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from December 22, 2025, to December 26, 2025, reveal that things will get interesting in Salem.

According to the spoilers, the residents of Salem will finally end up finding out details about who the mystery person was who had been kidnapping members of the DiMera family and keeping them as hostages inside a sealed crypt.

Meanwhile, Paulina will find Marlena Evans feeling extremely guilty and helpless, and share her woes with Paulina, and Paulina will be shown offering her a lot of emotional support and guidance. In addition to these developments, Tate Black will end up surprising Holly Jonas with some bad news.

He would share that he did not wish to go to Paris with her during the holiday season and instead would want to spend time with Rachel.

3 major developments to expect on the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from December 22, 2025, to December 26, 2025

1) In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from December 22, 2025, to December 26, 2025, spoilers reveal that the residents of Salem will end up getting some clarity on who could have potentially been behind the DiMera disappearances that have been going on recently.

Spoilers reveal that all of the DiMeras, including EJ, Peter, Tony, Chad, Theo, and Kristen, will also find out who had endangered their lives by holding them as hostages inside the sealed crypt.

Peter will also end up revealing something to the rest of the DiMeras that will shock them, while Rafe Hernandez and Jada Hunter will continue their investigation. However, by the time the day of Christmas arrives in Salem, spoilers reveal that things will get sorted and the culprit will end up being caught.

2) Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Marlena Evans will end up struggling to cope with the decisions that she had taken.

According to the preview of the upcoming episodes, Paulina will try to offer emotional and moral support and comfort to Marlena and Marlena would open up to her about how she feels guilty about Rachel being admitted to Bayview and how she regrets the fractures in her relationship with Brady Black after she had kept secrets from him regarding his daughter, Rachel.

Paulina will be extremely compassionate towards her plight and help her feel at ease with her guilt and worries.

3) In the upcoming week’s episodes of the show, spoilers reveal that Tate Black will end up delivering some bad news to Holly Jonas. First, he would end up telling her that he would not be able to accompany her to their planned Paris trip during the holiday season, so that he can spend time with Rachel at Bayview instead and second, he would tell her that he is currently on academic probation for his grades.

Stay tuned for more updates.