Culinary Class Wars judge Anh Sung-jae explains Kim Do-yun’s shock elimination in Season 2

Chef Sung Anh aka Anh Sung-Jae, Judge of Culinary Class Wars (Image via Getty)

Culinary Class Wars returned with another elimination in Season 2, Episode 2, where Hidden White Spoon chef Kim Do-yun was sent home after presenting his dish to the judges.

The episode showed a detailed comment of Judge Anh Sung Jae, whose comments and criticisms were decisive in the final result.

Kim Do-yun, a well-seasoned chef who is known for his skillful cooking without the use of additives, came up with a noodle dish that was meant to convey a pure and healthy taste. Texture, balance, and aftertaste were the main focus of the judges during the tasting.

Judge Anh Sung Jae explained his decision later on, saying that the choice was not personal but impersonal and based on the dish only. He noted that although he saw the concept of the dish, the technical side of it had some problems that led to the final decision.

The court was shown tasting the noodles with great attention before pronouncing its sentence in front of the contestants.

On the spot, Kim Do-yun was able to express his feelings through the post, elimination interview, sharing his memories of work and emotions upon leaving the competition. The episode brought out the tough criteria that are at play in the show, where every round is a matter of only the judging of the execution and the taste.

Judge Anh Sung-jae explains the elimination decision in Culinary Class Wars

During the judging segment of Season 2, Episode 2, Anh Sung-jae explained why Kim Do-yun’s dish did not move forward. While addressing the contestant, the judge focused on texture and aftertaste. He stated,

“The balance of the textures and the flavor that are present in these noodles and the way it’s currently lingering on my palate… when I consider all this… Chef Kim Do-yun… you’ve been eliminated.”

In a separate comment, Anh Sung-jae shared that the decision was not easy due to his respect for Kim Do-yun’s career. He said, “It was a very difficult decision. You know, he’s a chef I deeply respect, and his work in this industry is so important.”

However, he added that the evaluation was based on the dish alone.

The judge also pointed out a specific issue with the noodles, explaining, “I thought that the noodles were undercooked. I was disappointed, to be honest. It may have just been an accident.” He further noted the aftertaste, saying,

“When I taste this, there’s a chalky aftertaste that lingers. For my taste buds, I don’t think I would call this delicious.”

These points led to the final decision shown in the episode.

Kim Do-yun reacts after exiting the competition in Culinary Class Wars

After his elimination, Kim Do-yun spoke about his feelings in a post-episode interview. He explained that the loss was difficult because he felt he had given full effort to the challenge.

“Honestly, I feel awful. I’ll be fine after tomorrow, you know. But I genuinely gave it my all,” he said.

Kim Do, Yun went on to reveal the idea of his meal, that his main point was to make something pure and simple. He said that he did not use additives and that he wanted the food to be nutritious, even if it was just a small serving. His way of cooking, which has been like that all his career, was included in the betterment of his philosophy by this one.

Reflecting on the outcome, he added,

“Which makes it feel even worse. What can you do, you know?”

He concluded his comments by talking about how he planned to recover after the competition, saying, “I wanna go home, have a glass of soju, and sleep.”

The episode closed with his exit, marking the end of his journey on the show, Culinary Class Wars.

Stay tuned for more updates.