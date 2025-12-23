Culinary Class Wars: Seoul Mother breaks down her elegant Seoul-style set meal from the first elimination round

Korean food for tourists in a restaurant (Photo for reference, Image via Getty)

Culinary Class Wars returned with Season 2 Episode 2, where Black Spoons faced the first elimination challenge. The episode focused on individual cooking styles, preparation methods, and how chefs explained their food to the judges.

While Black Spoons worked in the kitchen, White Spoons observed from the gallery and discussed what they saw. Among the participants, Seoul Mother and Dweji-Gomtang in NY drew attention due to their cooking methods and background stories.

The challenge required each chef to prepare a dish that represented their identity. Seoul Mother chose a Seoul-style set meal, while Dweji-Gomtang in NY prepared pork-based gomtang.

Both chefs shared explanations through private confessions during the episode. These segments gave viewers information about their experience, cooking approach, and the meaning behind their dishes.

Judges tasted each dish carefully and commented on technique, balance, and flavor combinations. The tasting order and reactions played a role in deciding who advanced.

The episode ended with multiple chefs qualifying for the next round, including Seoul Mother and Dweji-Gomtang in NY. Season 2 Episode 2 set the tone for future rounds by focusing on fundamentals, personal history, and how chefs communicate their food through simple preparation choices.

Seoul Mother presents her Seoul-style set meal in Culinary Class Wars

During the first elimination challenge of Culinary Class Wars, Seoul Mother prepared a Seoul-style set meal. In her private confession, she explained the context of the dish and when it is usually served.

She said it was “an elegant meal you might make when hosting guests or to celebrate special occasions.” She also shared details about one of the key components, neobiani. According to her, “The key to neobiani is to thoroughly pound the meat.”

Seoul Mother explained that pear juice was an important part of the preparation. She stated,

“You need to use a lot of pear juice. And cook it in the frying pan just right.”

While she worked, White Spoons watched her from the gallery. Some noticed that she was pounding ingredients and discussed her background. One chef mentioned that she owned a restaurant called Superpan, which serves Seoul-style food.

In another confession, Seoul Mother spoke about her career. She shared that she had worked as a cooking instructor for wealthy families for over 20 years and had written a book.

Other participants said they remembered her work and teaching history. When the judges tasted her dish, one judge commented, “After eating this… it’s changed my dialect. I feel like I’m from Seoul now. You’ve survived.” She became the second chef to qualify.

Dweji-Gomtang in NY and the judges’ tasting process in Culinary Class Wars

Dweji-Gomtang in NY prepared a pork-based gomtang for the same challenge. While cooking, he explained his process in a private confession. He said,

“It’s made with just pork meat. That’s it.” He also described how he controlled the heat during cooking. According to him, “When the lid starts jiggling, I turn the heat off and let it rest.”

White Spoons noticed that he was making gomtang and discussed how the dish relied on technique rather than multiple ingredients. Dweji-Gomtang in NY also mentioned that people often asked how he achieved such flavor using pork alone.

When presenting his dish, he asked the judge to taste the broth first. The judge followed the request and then tasted the rice with the broth.

Judge Paik Jong-won noted that the flavor changed depending on how it was eaten. He explained that the taste of the broth alone felt different compared to when it was eaten with rice.

Despite the observations, the dish met the judges’ standards. Dweji-Gomtang in NY was announced as the next chef to qualify for the following round, moving forward alongside Seoul Mother.

