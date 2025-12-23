Where the Culinary Class Wars season 2 chefs cook when the cameras are off?

Chef in a Michelin restaurant (Photo for reference, Image via Getty)

Culinary Class Wars returned with its second season on Netflix, bringing back a competitive format centered on professional chefs from different culinary backgrounds.

Season 2 features a group known as the White Spoons, made up of chefs with established careers outside the show. Many of them operate restaurants that have received recognition from the Michelin Guide, including stars, Bib Gourmands, and Michelin Selected listings.

The series focuses on technique, discipline, and decision-making under pressure. Outside the competition, these chefs run kitchens in Seoul, New York, and Europe, where their work follows a more structured service format. Their restaurants range from tasting-menu counters to hotel dining rooms and small, reservation-only spaces.

This guide outlines where the chefs from Season 2 cook when filming ends. The list is composed of the restaurant names, their locations, the Michelin distinctions they have, and the culinary formats they are famous for. The data is derived from the publicly accessible Michelin Guide descriptions and restaurant listings.

As a reference, this is handy for the audience who might be willing to go to these restaurants to see how the chefs' work on the show relates to their kitchens. All the information corresponds to the present or the closest to the recent Michelin classifications at the time of the publication.

Culinary Class Wars: The White Spoons in Seoul

Several White Spoon chefs operate restaurants in Seoul, primarily in Gangnam, Jung-gu, and Yongsan. Chef Lee Jun runs Soigné, a two-Michelin-star restaurant in Sinsa.

The Michelin Guide notes that his tasting menus are structured as an “Episode” series, with dishes organized in sequence.

Chef Son Jong Won leads two Michelin-starred restaurants: Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace Hotel and L’Amant Secret at L’Escape Hotel. Michelin describes Eatanic Garden as an “urban garden,” where dishes are introduced through illustrated cards rather than a printed menu.

Chef Hu Deok Juk oversees Haobin, a Chinese restaurant at the Ambassador-Pullman Hotel. Michelin highlights his soups, including Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, a dish he introduced locally. Chef Kim Geon runs Goryori Ken, an eight-seat counter focused on seasonal ingredients and sake pairings from small Japanese producers.

Chef Choi Yu Gang co-runs Kojacha, where Korean, Japanese, and Chinese courses alternate in one tasting menu. Michelin coverage has referenced its “theatrical presentations,” including chilled abalone and braised shark fin.

Chef Kim Sung Woon operates Table for Four, previously Michelin-starred, using ingredients sourced from South Chungcheong Province. Chef Kim Hee Eun co-runs Soul, where Michelin points to a layout designed for different dining formats within one space.

Culinary Class Wars: White Spoon chefs outside Korea

Some Season 2 chefs run restaurants outside South Korea. Chef Shim Sung Chul operates multiple Michelin-recognized restaurants in New York City. Kochi holds one Michelin star and centers on skewers served in an open kitchen.

Michelin describes the format as “designed to be eaten by hand.” Mari, also with one Michelin star, presents a counter-style tasting menu built around hand rolls and Korean flavors, followed by banchan service. Gui, listed as Michelin Selected, combines steakhouse dishes with Korean and East Asian influences, including wagyu, raw bar items, and noodles.

In Sweden, Chef Jennie Walldén runs Namu in Malmö, which holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand. The Guide notes its focus on value and sharing-style dishes.

The menu reflects Nordic ingredients alongside Korean flavors, and diners can choose between tasting menus or à la carte options. Michelin highlights the restaurant’s “value-driven approach” as part of its Bib Gourmand distinction.

These international locations reflect how the chefs’ careers extend beyond the show’s setting. While the competition places them in a controlled environment, their restaurants follow established service models shaped by location, sourcing, and guide standards.

