Netflix documentary Elway sheds a new light on the career of John Elway

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: John Elway President of Football Operations/General Manager for the Denver Broncos walks to the field for warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 24, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Denver 20-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Netflix's new documentary, Elway, delivers an intimate, first-person account of one of the NFL's most recognisable quarterbacks, John Elway. Directed by Ken Rodgers and Chris Weaver and produced in collaboration with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, the 99-minute film premiered on December 22, 2025.

John Elway, now 65, narrates much of the story himself, offering rare personal insight into the highs and lows of his 16 year playing career, the painful losses that shaped him, and the quieter life he leads today.

The film opens with Elway’s early days at Stanford, where he became a national sensation as a dual sport athlete, then traces his controversial 1983 draft- the immediate trade demand that sent him to Denver and the long road to Super Bowl redemption.

It doesn’t shy away from the difficult chapters- three early Super Bowl defeats, relentless media scrutiny, the tragic deaths of his twin sister Jana in 1984 and his father Jack in 2002, just 18 months apart and the strain those events placed on his first marriage.

Archival footage and new interviews with Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak, Adam Schefter and former teammates show how Elway turned doubt into determination, leading the Broncos to back to back titles in 1998 and 1999 before retiring on top.

Beyond the field, the documentary explores Elway’s post playing years as a Broncos executive, helping build the team that won Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and his evolution into a devoted grandfather of ten.

It portrays a man who once carried the weight of an entire franchise and now finds his greatest satisfaction in family and reflection.

Who is John Elway and what defined his legendary NFL career

John Elway was selected first overall by the Baltimore Colts in 1983 but refused to play there and was traded to Denver days later.

Over the next 16 seasons, he started 231 games, threw for 51,475 yards and 300 touchdowns. He earned nine Pro Bowl nods and led the Broncos to five Super Bowls.

After losses in XXII, XXIV and XXVIII, he finally won Super Bowl XXXII (1998) and XXXIII (1999)- earning MVP honours in the second. His signature plays, “The Drive” in the 1986 AFC Championship and the helicopter spin in Super Bowl XXXII, remain among the most replayed moments in NFL history.

After retiring, Elway returned as the team’s president of football operations (2011–2020), overseeing the acquisition of Peyton Manning and the 2015 championship run.

What is the Netflix documentary Elway all about

The documentary focuses heavily on the personal toll of fame and failure. Elway speaks candidly about the emotional weight of losing his sister and father in close succession, the public criticism that followed early Super Bowl defeats and the eventual decision to step away from the spotlight after his front-office tenure.

The film contrasts his "larger than life" image with a more reserved and family oriented reality. Viewers see him in Idaho, spending time with his second wife, Janet, his children and grandchildren, and offering measured advice to current Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.

The trailer, released in early December 2025, mixes classic game footage with intimate family moments, signalling the film’s intention to show both the legend and the man.

Where to watch Elway

Elway is streaming now on Netflix worldwide with an active subscription- no extra purchase needed.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

