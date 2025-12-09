“It’s basic math”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Sumit gets into an argument with Jenny about the cafe

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Sumit and Jenny have successfully opened their cafe. As the business is up and running, the couple recently had an argument after Jenny made a calculation error. The pair had earlier discussed how they are experiencing budget issues, which are preventing them from hiring a cook or chef for the cafe.

However, the couple has been hopeful about their cafe now that it is in business and is attracting customers. Sumit was clearly unhappy about the recent miscalculations that Jenny had made, as she had given away more change to the customer than necessary. He said in the confessional clip,

“She’s saying, 'I don’t know how Indian money works.' It’s basic math. If somebody buys something for 60 and pays you 100, it’s easy. Give them 40 back.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Jenny makes a blunder at the cafe

Jenny’s father-in-law was helping her with the calculation, and while Jenny gave away all the changes to the customer, he quickly corrected her, saying,

“You given them all the change, I’ve given to you. You haven’t charged anybody.”

Jenny was clearly a bit embarrassed as she said in the confessional clip,

“So I guess we didn’t make any money on that sell. Did we?”

As the couple has been adjusting to their new life and the opening of the cafe, Sumit told PopCulture,

“So I’m gonna have to make some changes in [the] lifestyle which I was living with Jenny. … because she’s teaching me some things which are not very useful in Indian families.”

Jenny has also talked about how the new living arrangement comes with restricted freedom:

“I’m not used to living with other people, especially his parents, I mean, I’m happy that they accept me, of course, but I still want my privacy. I still want my own place, my own things. Earlier, we were free, like we [could] do whatever. Whether we wear clothes [or] we don’t wear clothes, whatever we do, it’s our house. Right now, if you just open your door, you go out [and] you will see people sitting outside. … Freedom is a little bit limited.”

Jenny got a surprise during the cafe’s opening ceremony

Jenny received a big shock during the cafe opening ceremony when the priest walked through their cafe while performing the religious ceremony and the ritual included cow urine. Sumit explained to Jenny,

“Before the main ceremony begins, the priests come into every individual cafe [and] bless every shop, He sprayed some holy water, which was mixed with a cow urine,” explaining that “cow urine is considered very religious and pure in my culture. Do you use holy water? We use cow urine.”

Jenny talked about the ritual and expressed her shock about it as she said,

“Throwing cow urine around while you’re cooking, We would never do something like that in America.”

