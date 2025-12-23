"I wish I could change my feelings:" 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Greta meets Matthew’s father for an emotional final clarification

Greta and Matthew from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way recently saw one of the couples breaking apart, Greta and Matthew. The latest episode premiered on Monday, December 22, 2025, on TLC.

In a heartbreaking moment from Season 7's episode 16 titled "Crikey!", Greta Lin meets with Matthew's father, Mark, for what feels like a final attempt at understanding the reasons behind her shocking decision to end things with her fiancé in England.

The couple had an intense long-distance romance before Greta moved to join him. But only after four days, she dropped the bomb that she no longer felt "in love," leaving Matthew devastated and blindsided.

Mark reaches out to understand her side, sharing Matthew's heartbreak while Greta grapples with guilt, insisting on her instincts despite their short time together, with her admitting vulnerably,

I mean, I know that there was a shift because I felt like we were not evolving into people that were still compatible with each other and and I wish like I could change my feelings.

Greta gets emotional and guilty while explaining her reasons to leave Matthew in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

The meeting begins politely in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, with Mark and Greta greeting each other warmly and Greta quickly apologizing. Mark gently but firmly responds, “You need to be sorry, babe.”

He explains why he wanted to meet, saying that a lot's happened, so he wanted to try and find out her side of the story, admitting he is struggling to understand how things fell apart so quickly.

Mark then opens up about Matthew’s emotional state, adding,

“Matthew’s in… I’ve never seen him like it, Greta. And I’m worried about him because… he loves you.” Later, he also tells Greta, "And you broke his heart, Greta. Literally.”

Greta becomes emotional as she explains how painful this has been for her, too:

"That's the worst part about it all, and that's why I was struggling so much because I really don't want to hurt him, because it's so difficult to explain. I did love him so much, and I was so excited to talk to him all the time. I was so excited to see him, and so I'm confused, like why I don't feel like I love him, like in love with him."

Mark wonders if the stress of recent months played a role.

“Is that because you’ve had so much happening in the last few months? You forgot how to live, almost, haven’t you? Because you've been studying, studying, studying, studying,” he asks.

Greta acknowledges that something changed between them, explaining that she felt they were not evolving into a compatible couple. Fighting back tears, she wished she could change what she feels and goes on to praise Matthew, saying,

“I think he’s a great person. I respect him so much. He’s helped me so much in life. I truly only want him to be happy.”

Mark shares that Matthew believes she might just need time and is prepared to give her time and space as well. Mark expresses his worries that the couple did not have their time together, as it's been only 4 days.

Greta listens but stands firm. “I know it seems sudden, and I know this sounds crazy, but I just know it in my instinct… he’s not my person.” Mark responds sadly, “That’s such a shame.”

Greta apologizes to the entire family, admitting that she cannot keep Matthew happy while she hates it that the family welcomed her with open arms, which meant "the world" to her, but she had to break their hearts like this.

Mark admits in a confessional in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that he finally understands the situation, but it doesn’t make it easier, adding:

“I do think I’ve got clarity from Greta. I don’t think there’s any hope for Matthew and Greta at this stage. I don’t understand it. I can see she’s rationalizing it in her mind, but I’m the one who’s got to pick up the pieces with my son.”

The conversation in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way ends on a somber note as Mark reflects on Matthew’s enduring love, concluding their meeting.

“Matthew’s always loved you, and he always probably will for a long time still to come. Just wish it had a different ending.”

Stay tuned for more updates.