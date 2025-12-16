“I don’t care anymore”: Madelein gets into a disagreement with Luke in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pair Luke and Madeleine are preparing for their wedding week. However, the two get into another argument as Madeleine complains about health concerns, while expressing her fear about getting pregnant.

Madelein further admitted that she is not prepared for such a big change, she says in the confessional clip.

“I get so much stress. I’m like I don’t think this is the moment we should have a baby. We have so many problems and I don’t feel like I prepared for that. I hate you. I don't care.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pair Luke and Madelein get into a heated argument

As Luke and Madelein argue while the latter asks for lemon and salt, Luke asks her to talk to him properly. Luke tells Madelein

“You’re raising your voice. Try to have a civil conversation with me. I just don’t wanna agree on something.”

However, Madelein soon fires back and tells him,

“Shut up. The conversation is over. Period.”

Luke Berry expresses his frustration and confusion about their relationship as he says in the confessional clip,

“I try to be there for her and make sure she is okay but I have no idea what’s going on. It’s concerning. Arriving at our wedding hotel in a fight was the farthest thing that I thought would happen. I wish I could say I expected her to behave differently but there seems to be a common thing. I don’t know what to do.”

After arriving at the hotel room, Madelein talks about her health symptoms while suggesting that she might be pregnant. She tells Luke,

“Baby I don’t have any energy. I just always stay in my bed. Like do you realise what I'm talking about? Don’t see how I feel right now? I never feel good, my emotions are weird. And I have a test.”

Madelein Perez and Luke Berry get into an argument about property ownership

Luke and Madeleine have been getting into a few arguments earlier about their boutique hotel and new home, as Luke suggested a few rules, and it was suggested that ownership would stay in his name; however, Madeline was not happy about it.

“I don’t understand. You know it’s not just one lot we’re going to share.” However, Luke continues to say that only his name will be on the contract. “I’m still going to keep these under my name because all of this is coming from the investment that I put in for this. So to clarify everything that we saw today, they’re going to go in my name, and I’ll put a lot in our name.”

Madelein further points out that she and Luke had earlier discussed sharing the business as well. However, Luke tries to justify his decision as he says,

“I don’t really want to put our name on anything because I don’t want to get divorced the next day and lose half my s**t.”

