90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 sneak peek: Madelein confronts Luke over shared business and marital expectations

Madelein and Luke from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Image via TLC)

An exclusive preview released by Swooon for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 shows Madelein Perez speaking with Luke Berry about property ownership and business arrangements ahead of their planned marriage.

The preview, tied to episode 15 airing on December 15, 2025, documents their discussion in Colombia regarding multiple land lots intended for a boutique hotel project and a future residence.

During the exchange, Luke states that the properties associated with the business will be registered under his name, with one lot placed under both of their names.

Madelein questions this arrangement, referencing prior discussions about shared participation in the venture.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Luke and Madelein discuss business ownership terms ahead of their wedding

Discussion of property ownership during site visit

The preview shows Luke Berry and Madelein Perez reviewing land where construction is expected to begin for a boutique hotel and their residence.

While looking over plans, Luke explains how ownership will be structured, telling Madelein that they will continue with the "plan" they discussed, including getting married and starting a life together.

He then specifies that she can choose one lot that will be placed in both of their names.

Luke continues by clarifying that the remaining properties connected to the project will stay under his "name."

He explained that the investment funding the project came from him and that the contracts will be registered in his name, with one lot placed under their shared name.

Madelein references prior agreement about the business

In response, Madelein states that the ownership plan does not match what she recalls from their earlier discussions, explaining that the arrangement involved sharing more than a single lot rather than limiting joint ownership to only "one" property.

She states that earlier conversations included references to sharing the business venture alongside their plans to get married.

The preview then includes footage from an earlier discussion between the couple. In that clip, Luke tells Madelein,

“I want to do the business venture with you… Yes, we can compromise. We will have a lot in our name.”

Luke maintains his stance in the current conversation, reiterating that the business assets will remain under his name, aside from the single lot designated for joint ownership.

The preview does not show Madelein agreeing to the revised structure.

Luke explains his position in confessional footage

The final portion of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way preview includes a confessional interview with Luke, where he explains his reasoning for keeping the properties in his name. He states,

“I don’t really want to put our name on anything because I don’t want to get divorced the next day and lose half my s**t.”

The clip ends without showing whether the issue is resolved during the episode. No decision regarding changes to the ownership arrangement is shown in the footage released by Swooon.

Background on Luke and Madelein’s return to the series

Luke Berry and Madelein Perez previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, where their relationship was introduced after meeting in Medellín, Colombia.

They returned for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 as an engaged couple preparing for marriage.

According to TLC, Luke plans to relocate to Colombia permanently, with the couple facing a limited time frame before their wedding.

