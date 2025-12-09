“I feel so dizzy”: 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Madelein Perez sparks pregnancy rumors

Luke and Madelein (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Madelein Perez is all set to marry Luke. After a few rocky incidents, Luke was recently seen confiding in his good friend Brian, as he talked about his financial situation and admitted to being “walking on eggshells”.

Brian warns Luke about the wedding while asking him to reconsider his decisions. However, the couple had a surprise when Madelein suddenly complained about feeling pukish and dizzy. As Luke took care of Madelein, she said,

“I feel so dizzy. This is not the way I want to start my weekend wedding.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Madelein talks about her health issues

As the pair is gearing up for the weekend wedding, Madelein was seen talking about not feeling good while also stopping the car as she pulled over and said,

“Oh, I’m going to spit up.”

As Luke seemingly gets worried about Madelein’s health, he asks her,

“Are you telling me you are pregnant right now?”

A concerned Madelein tells Luke,

“I told you so many times, we even be careful, when we have s*x.”

Luke has earlier talked about his rocky relationship with Madeleine. While talking about it with his food friend, Brian, Luke said,

“It's been dramatic now. She called off the wedding. I mean it's been, stressful man. We've been through a lot, I mean there's been a trauma bond there. I wanted to be in a different country living the life. I think ultimately I am scared of being alone and she has been there. Am I happy right now? No I feel like I am walking on eggshells. I wanna be happy with her.”

Brian questioned Madelein’s intentions and also pointed out Luke’s financial situation. Brian said,

“It's bad bro. You are being manipulated and controlled all the time. What is it about her? Why do you want to be with her? You haven't said one nice thing about her. You don't have to go through with this. It's hard being your friend when you keep making the same mistakes with the same girl.”

Luke Berry opens up about his strained relationship with Madelein

Luke and Madelein had a tumultuous relationship as Madelein had raised questions about Luke’s loyalty towards her. After the Bachelor party fiasco, the pair has been talking more about their issues. Luke told Madelein,

“I don't wanna argue all the time. Sometimes I have a little doubt in my mind about whether or not, I am the right person for you. I don't wanna fight with you.”

Madelein broke down in tears after hearing the confession from Luke's side. Madelein had earlier opened up about having trust issues with Luke and admitted to having lost all faith in the relationship, as she said

“Trust has been lost. I still have so many doubts. I don't even know if I am gonna marry this guy.”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 7 airing on Mondays at 8/7c, exclusively on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.