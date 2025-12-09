“I was concerned about that”: Dylan’s mother talks to Pattiya in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Dylan and Pattiya (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Pattiya sat down for a few difficult conversations with Dylan’s mother, Jo. Jo pointed out Pattiya's issues with spending too much and how she has yet to pay off her debt. Moreover, the two women got into an argument about Dylan selling one of the properties as well.

Things turned sour between Dylan and Pattiya as he asked her to worry about her debt and look into her spending problem. Jo assured Pattiya that she never resented her. She added:

“I was concerned about that. I want both of you to be happy.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Pattiya confronts Jo about her interference in Dylan's life

Pattiya expressed her frustration with Dylan’s mother’s interference:

“Dylan does not have my back when it comes to boundaries and if he’s not gonna fix it, I will. I really need her to back off.”

Pattiya quickly confronted Dylan’s mother. She told her,

“To make me feel confortable here, I need to have some boundaries. Maybe don’t call Dylan every day, three times a day. I feel like you are a needy mother Jo.”

Dylan’s mother was taken aback by the demands that Pattiya made and defended herself. She said,

“Oh, you are joking. Here’s the deal. I am not needy in any relationships. I am quite strong and capable. I don’t think Pattiya should tell me what my relationship with Dylan should be like. I think the problem lies within her. I don’t think Dylan will be agreeable with it though.”

Dylan was quick to respond:

"You like to manipulate and control me. You just try to destroy me. Obviously my relation ship with my mother will not change. I think Pattiya feels fearful that my mother will take me away. I don't know what to say. What if she dies? she is pushing 70. Why don't you worry about your debt? I saved you money. You got lots of issues."

Pattiya and Dylan discuss each other’s problems in the relationship

Pattiya seemingly confronted Dylan about Jo calling him too many times, as she pointed it out by saying,

"I feel like she is constantly invading our relationship. Babe, it’s not normal, you’re 38, pushing 40 and you talk to your mom that many times. Not every day calling. That's too much.You should respect what I feel. Can you help like setting some boundaries and respecting my feeling.She plays tennis everyday. She is freakin healthy. You are very controlling. It's always my way or the highway. Honestly, I think Dylan is a narcissist.

However, Dylan disagreed with Pattiya and said that it’s very normal and has nothing wrong with it. Dylan had earlier opened up about Pattiya’s spending problem:

“Pattiya’s relationship with money is reckless, she would have these spending sprees in Vegas. She would go to these stores and buy clothes of every colour. If she has money, she's going to spend it, all of it. Once we get married our finances are gonna be intertwined so it’s a big issue.”

Stay tuned for more updates.