Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (December 15 to 19, 2025)

Cast members Jim Reynolds, Ken Corday, Josh Taylor, Cherise Masukawa, Randy Dugan, Janet Drucker, Stephen Nichols, Deidre Hall, Susan Hayes and Michael Sluchan of Days Of Our Lives. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Peacock’s Days Of Our Lives is an American soap opera that first premiered on November 8, 1965, and was created by Betty Corday and Ted Corday. The show is critically acclaimed and has won several Daytime Emmy Awards for its compelling storylines and plot arcs of the characters.

The show is set in the fictional city of Salem and revolves around the lives of the members of the Kiriakis, Brady, Horton, and DiMera families. Days Of Our Lives focuses on central themes of familial rivalry, business transactions, romantic relationships, and mob agendas.

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from December 15 to December 19, 2025, spoilers and previews suggest that things will get interesting in Salem.

Brady Black will take time out of his schedule to regularly visit Rachel, but she would not divulge any details regarding Sophia Choi to him and keep her scheme a secret.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson’s stalker will potentially plan an attack on Alex Kiriakis, and while trying to open some mail, there would be a sudden powder explosion.

In addition to these developments, a huge fight will break out between EJ DiMera and Kristen DiMera, and it could potentially turn into something physical as well, and Chad DiMera would have to step in to de-escalate the situation between the two of them.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives between December 15 to December 19, 2025

1) Brady Black will travel to meet with his daughter, Rachel Black, and be completely unaware of the fact that she has been planning schemes lately with Sophia Choi

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, from December 15 to December 19, 2025, spoilers reveal that Brady Black will travel to Bayview, taking some time out from his busy schedule, to visit his daughter, Rachel Black, and be relieved when he sees that her mood has improved.

Rachel will not reveal any details of how she has been spending time lately with Sophia Choi and coming up with schemes to Brady, and he will be kept in the dark completely.

2) Stephanie Johnson’s stalker will potentially launch an attack against her boyfriend, Alex Kiriakis, and he would be caught up in the middle of a powder explosion

Spoilers reveal that Alex Kiriakis will be caught in the middle of a mysterious powder explosion while opening some mail, and the suspect will be Stephanie Johnson’s stalker.

Stephanie’s stalker had made it clear that he wanted to get rid of her boyfriend, and this could be that scenario. Stephanie will end up calling 911 for help, while Jada Hunter will help out by alerting the hospital and the fire department to check for any biohazards.

However, despite this entire issue, Alex will remain unharmed.

3) EJ DiMera and Kristen DiMera will get into a serious physical fight, and Chad DiMera will have to intervene to de-escalate matters

Spoilers of Days Of Our Lives reveal that in the upcoming week’s episodes, EJ DiMera will lose his cool as a hostage and end up getting into a huge fight with Kristen DiMera.

He will potentially reveal to her that Rachel is in Bayview, and that would make her lose her calm. Their fight might get physical, and Chad DiMera will intervene.

Stay tuned for more updates.