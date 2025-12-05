Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 8 to 12, 2025

EJ DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

According to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers for December 8 to 12, 2025, Salem will be full of drama, romance, and surprises. Fans can watch the DiMera trio try to escape from their captors while secret relationships, personal fights, and unexpected alliances create tension. Loyalties will be tested and emotions will run high all week.

Salem’s residents face tough personal challenges. Sparks fly between Sarah and Brady, and Rachel may fall under someone’s bad influence. The episodes promise both touching and exciting moments. With important talks and shocking revelations coming, viewers will have an intense and emotional week full of twists.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 8 to 12, 2025

Monday, December 8: Unexpected twists for the DiMeras

Jada and Theo are looking forward to a special night, but things don’t go as they planned. Gabi and Philip are growing more worried, and Cat has questions for EJ that need answers. Paulina shows how caring she can be while comforting Abe. Chad, Kristen, and Tony try to escape from their captors, but working together could cause more problems as tensions rise.

Tuesday, December 9: Compromises and chilling discoveries

EJ finds himself in a tricky situation with Cat that might get Susan involved. Javi accidentally hears a conversation he wasn’t supposed to. Leo comes up with an idea, but Gwen quickly shuts it down. The DiMera trio prepares for a shocking discovery that could completely change their situation, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Wednesday, December 10: Surprises, secrets, and shaky alliances

Alex surprises Stephanie with something she did not expect, and she must respond. Chanel feels anxious, but Paulina helps calm and support her. Tate tells Holly about a problem he is facing, while Brady and Sarah share a heartfelt moment that brings them closer. Meanwhile, Sophia starts influencing Rachel, which could cause trouble in Salem.

Thursday, December 11: Sparks fly and mysteries deepen

Xander opens up to Marlena and shows her what he has been going through. Sparks fly between Sarah and Brady and their connection grows stronger. Johnny and Chanel start feeling more uneasy about what is happening. Gabi faces a confrontation with someone close to her. Rafe and Jada work together to solve an important mystery that could affect the whole town.

Friday, December 12: Decisions and confessions

Stephanie and Alex have a serious discussion about what their next step should be, which prepares the ground for things that will happen later. Maggie makes fun of and bothers Jeremy, creating disagreements and problems. EJ makes a final choice about Leo that causes Gwen to complain strongly.

Rafe announces a caution to the people living in Salem, and Chad tells Theo about his worries, leaving the audience eager to know what the future holds. The next few days in Salem are full of heated arguments, risky circumstances, and unexpected partnerships.

As hidden facts become known and connections are put through hard times, the characters must deal with difficulties that could change Salem permanently. With love stories, excitement, and stunning unexpected moments all taking place, viewers will definitely want to watch every part of the action in this eventful week.

