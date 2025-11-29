Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from December 1 to 5, 2025

EJ DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

The upcoming week on Days of Our Lives is shaping up to be full of drama, emotional moments and shocking surprises in Salem. Fans can expect to see old secrets coming out to create trouble and with tensions running high, every relationship and family connection could be tested.

From Thanksgiving chaos to surprising events in love and friendships, the week promises plenty of twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. As the week goes on, viewers will see Maggie grappling with Sarah’s shocking revelation, EJ struggling with memories from his past, and Cat stepping in to make an unexpected offer.

Gwen’s loyalties may shift as she shows kindness to Xander, Rachel and Sophia face tense moments and Kristen and Tony deliver critical news to Chad. Family arguments, business conflicts and romantic challenges will create suspense and emotional intensity, ensuring fans are eager to see what happens next in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 1 to 5, 2025

Monday, December 1: Sarah shocks Maggie

The week on Days of Our Lives starts with Maggie completely shocked by something Sarah reveals, leaving her confused and unsure about what to do next. Gwen surprises everyone by showing a kind and sympathetic side toward Xander, which could signal that her loyalties are starting to shift. EJ and Theo join forces, raising the possibility of new plans or schemes in Salem.

On the family side, Abe, Paulina, Johnny and Chanel’s Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t go as planned, getting delayed and creating tension, frustration and a little chaos during what should be a joyful holiday celebration.

Tuesday, December 2: Cat asks EJ for help

Tensions start to build as Leo and Javi have a tense and uncomfortable run-in with Gwen, causing friction among Salem’s younger residents. Cat turns to EJ for help, which brings back memories from his past and stirs up old emotions. Kayla confirms Marlena’s medical diagnosis.

Belle looks to Paulina for support during a difficult time, and Brady struggles to reach Rachel, highlighting the challenges of communication and the strain it can put on relationships in Salem.

Wednesday, December 3: Sophia shocks Rachel

Marlena opens up to Leo, sharing her personal fears and vulnerabilities, giving viewers a closer look at her emotional side. Kate and Maggie talk about Titan business plans, hinting at possible power struggles and tension in Salem’s corporate world. Tate makes a promise to Brady, bringing a moment of hope amid the week’s challenges.

Holly expresses her worries to Ari, while Sophia delivers a shocking revelation to Rachel, leaving her stunned and adding even more drama for viewers to follow.

Thursday, December 4: Cat triggers EJ’s memory

Cat does something that triggers EJ’s memory, which could change the way he acts in the future. Steve steps in between Alex and Stephanie, creating tension in their relationship. Chanel argues with Johnny over an important issue, while Holly cheers up Tate with genuine support.

Rachel and Sophia spend time together and grow closer, forming a bond that could have a big impact on Salem and how the storylines continue to unfold.

Friday, December 5: Kristen and Tony update Chad

The week ends with EJ becoming more focused on his past, bringing suspense and uncertainty to Salem. Jack gives Thomas important advice during a critical moment, while Gabi warns Theo about possible dangers ahead.

Cat presents Jennifer with a deal that could change the balance of power in Salem. Finally, Kristen and Tony share an important update with Chad, leaving fans excited and curious to see how this news will affect the drama in the coming days.

Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.