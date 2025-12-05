Fackham Hall cast: Every character featured in the comedy and the actors behind them

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kris Thykier, Thomasin McKenzie, Jim O'Hanlon, Katherine Waterston,Emma Laird and guests attend the "Fackham Hall" New York premiere at Metrograph on December 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Fackham Hall is a 2025 period parody that blends the tone of a classic 1930s British drama with broad, accessible comedy. Directed by Jim O’Hanlon and written by Jimmy Carr, Patrick Carr, and The Dawson Brothers, the story follows Eric Noone, a small-time pickpocket who ends up working at the grand Fackham Hall estate. His role in the household grows faster than anyone expects, and he forms a connection with Rose Davenport, the family’s daughter. Their relationship is challenged when a sudden death inside the manor leads to Eric being framed for murder.

The article further breaks down the cast details for the period-comedy film Fackham Hall, providing details regarding their character in the film and notable past roles in their career.

Cast details for Fackham Hall

Damian Lewis as Lord Davenport: In Fackham Hall , Damian Lewis portrays Lord Davenport, the head of the Davenport family. Lewis is best known for Band of Brothers , Homeland , and Billions , along with film roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood .

In , Damian Lewis portrays Lord Davenport, the head of the Davenport family. Lewis is best known for , , and , along with film roles in . Thomasin McKenzie as Rose Davenport: McKenzie plays Rose, the manor’s young aristocrat who becomes romantically entangled with Eric Noone in Fackham Hall . Known for playing sincerity with emotional bite, McKenzie grounds the film’s absurdity with genuine heart. The New Zealand actress broke out with Leave No Trace , followed by award-nominated performances in Jojo Rabbit , The King , Last Night in Soho , Old , and The Power of the Dog .

McKenzie plays Rose, the manor’s young aristocrat who becomes romantically entangled with Eric Noone in . Known for playing sincerity with emotional bite, McKenzie grounds the film’s absurdity with genuine heart. The New Zealand actress broke out with , followed by award-nominated performances in , , , , and . Katherine Waterston as Lady Davenport: In the period-comedy film, Katherine Waterston appears as Lady Davenport. She rose to prominence with Inherent Vice and went on to star in Fantastic Beasts , Alien: Covenant , and Logan Lucky .

In the period-comedy film, Katherine Waterston appears as Lady Davenport. She rose to prominence with and went on to star in , , and . Lizzie Hopley as Phyllis Davenport: Stage and screen veteran Lizzie Hopley plays Phyllis Davenport in Fackham Hall . Hopley is known for featuring in projects such as The Crown , Black Doves , Luther , Little Boy Blue , and Jane Eyre . Her theatre roots serve the film’s farcical timing exceptionally well.

Stage and screen veteran Lizzie Hopley plays Phyllis Davenport in . Hopley is known for featuring in projects such as , , , , and . Her theatre roots serve the film’s farcical timing exceptionally well. Tom Felton as Archibald: Felton plays Archibald, Eric’s rival for Rose’s affection in Fackham Hall . Felton is best known worldwide for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. Since then, he has also appeared in Rise of the Planet of the Apes , Belle , The Flash , Ophelia , Murder in the First , and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting .

Felton plays Archibald, Eric’s rival for Rose’s affection in . Felton is best known worldwide for portraying Draco Malfoy in the franchise. Since then, he has also appeared in , , , , , and . Jimmy Carr as the Vicar: Carr, who also co-wrote the film, steps in as the manor’s stiffly cheerful vicar. One of Britain’s most recognizable comedians, Carr is known for 8 Out of 10 Cats , The Big Fat Quiz of the Year , QI , The Fix , and Netflix stand-up specials including Funny Business and Natural Born Killer . His signature deadpan delivery is tailor-made for Fackham Hall’s rapid-fire humor.

Carr, who also co-wrote the film, steps in as the manor’s stiffly cheerful vicar. One of Britain’s most recognizable comedians, Carr is known for , , , , and Netflix stand-up specials including and . His signature deadpan delivery is tailor-made for rapid-fire humor. Ben Radcliffe as Eric Noone: Radcliffe stars as Eric, the “loveable pickpocket” whose quick rise within the manor fuels the film’s romance and chaos. His credits include Cuban Fury , The Evermoor Chronicles , Pandora , The Witcher (as Giselher), and Masters of the Air . Up next is a role in Red Sonja . Radcliffe’s charm and physical comedy make him perfectly suited to lead this madcap period farce.

Radcliffe stars as Eric, the “loveable pickpocket” whose quick rise within the manor fuels the film’s romance and chaos. His credits include , , , (as Giselher), and . Up next is a role in . Radcliffe’s charm and physical comedy make him perfectly suited to lead this madcap period farce. Emma Laird as Poppy Davenport: The English actress Emma Laird features as Poppy Davenport, Rose’s younger sister, in the period-comedy film. Laird has appeared in projects such as Mayor of Kingstown, A Haunting in Venice, The Brutalist, and Satisfaction.

The ensemble extends further with performers who elevate Fackham Hall’s tone with character-actor precision. Anna Maxwell Martin, Tom Goodman-Hill, Sue Johnston, Lily Knight, Magdalena Sverlander, Tim McMullan, Laurie Ogden, Paula Wharton, Gemma Wardle, and others round out the bustling manor house and surrounding community.

Fackham Hall is now available in theatres in the United States.