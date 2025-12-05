90 Day Fiancé: Faith Tulod hints at new relationship after split from Loren

Faith Gatoc Tulod, known from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has signaled the arrival of fresh affection in her life following her final separation from Loren Allen.
In a recent TikTok video, she danced to an upbeat tune and captioned it: “I think I find it and close to being official…” alongside a heart emoji and clasped hands forming a heart.
This post emerges months after their turbulent end, captured amid the raw exchanges of the show's Tell All, where trust crumbled under revelations of infidelity and hidden motives.
Faith and Loren connected through a dating app, their exchanges spanning six months before cameras rolled on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7.
Loren, a drag queen assistant from Las Vegas, traveled to the Philippines, concealing his financial woes, homelessness, and prior catfishing by another from the same nation.
Faith, a 30-year-old transgender woman raised in Baybay and now in Manila, worked as a housekeeping officer at a hotel, moonlighting as a magician, makeup artist, puppeteer, and digital creator.
Tensions mounted as Loren disclosed contracting gonorrhea from encounters during their long-distance phase, alongside desires for an open arrangement post-marriage to secure Philippine citizenship.
He even proposed to marry Faith's mother during the visit, a suggestion that repelled both.
Faith returned his engagement ring after witnessing him handle knives and cans in a manner that alarmed her, declaring their bond unsustainable.
At the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Loren arrived with ex Esther, who defended him as producers sought clarity.
He pitched a Thailand trip as a fully funded vacation culminating in a legal marriage there. Faith countered it seemed mere getaway, confessing,
“I believe we’re very comfortable with a friendship.”
She ended it live before castmates, who cheered as she handed back the ring, though reports surfaced of Loren's wedding to another trans woman stateside soon after, a union lasting one year.
Post-Tell All reconciliations flickered—Valentine's 2025 brought a romantic video, yet Faith deleted it by late February, replacing it with
“A woman is unstoppable once she discovers her worth.”
Loren echoed on Facebook: “no more faith.” Breakups cycled thrice, fueled by his secrets like unpaid child support claims and pyramid scheme-funded travel.
Forums buzz with concern over 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing their saga, one Redditor noted Faith's apparent low self-worth amid Loren's exploitation:
“Is there truly no one available to support Faith?”
Another deemed Esther an “Emotional Support Human” shielding Loren from accountability.
Faith erased shared photos from socials, embracing independence. Her TikTok following exceeds 14k, and her Instagram nears 3k, where she styles herself as a host and dancer.
Loren's post-Faith path veered to another marriage's quick dissolve and rumored male partner.
The 90 Day Fiancé spotlight revealed Faith's first romance, her birth name Rodnie shifting in teen years to a ladyboy identity—feminine without surgery, facing workplace bias yet thriving in hospitality. She sent earnings home, performed eagerly:
“I love performing!”
Faith's hint at nearing-official love drew fan relief after Loren's havoc—cheating, STD admissions, citizenship pursuits.
A well-wisher affirmed she “dodged a bullet,” praising her positivity:
“Even after Loren treated her so badly and broke her heart, she stayed positive.”
Supporters deem her deserving; her glow-up posts are cryptic yet empowered.
No names surface for this prospect, but the video's sway and caption mark a departure from Loren's chaos.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast dynamics, like Brian and Ingrid's new pairings, underscore splits' finality. Faith's arc, from naive trust to self-assured hint, unfolds publicly, her digital presence swelling.
Loren's replies confirm distance, fans tracking deletions as breakup proof. Faith's evolution mirrors many 90 Day Fiancé tales—culture clashes, deceptions yielding growth. Her latest move whispers closure, eyes forward.
Stay tuned for more updates.
TOPICS: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Faith and Loren