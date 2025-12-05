Type keyword(s) to search

90 Day Fiancé: Faith Tulod hints at new relationship after split from Loren

Faith Gatoc Tulod shares TikTok tease of budding romance post-Loren Allen breakup on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, detailing their scandals from infidelity to Tell All split
posted by Yuvraj Dalai
Friday 12/5/2025 at 1:35PM EST
    Faith and Loren (Image via Youtube/90 Day Fiancé)

    Faith Gatoc Tulod, known from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has signaled the arrival of fresh affection in her life following her final separation from Loren Allen.

    In a recent TikTok video, she danced to an upbeat tune and captioned it: “I think I find it and close to being official…” alongside a heart emoji and clasped hands forming a heart.

    This post emerges months after their turbulent end, captured amid the raw exchanges of the show's Tell All, where trust crumbled under revelations of infidelity and hidden motives.​

    90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days – The path to fracture

    Faith and Loren connected through a dating app, their exchanges spanning six months before cameras rolled on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7.

    Loren, a drag queen assistant from Las Vegas, traveled to the Philippines, concealing his financial woes, homelessness, and prior catfishing by another from the same nation.

    Faith, a 30-year-old transgender woman raised in Baybay and now in Manila, worked as a housekeeping officer at a hotel, moonlighting as a magician, makeup artist, puppeteer, and digital creator.​

    Tensions mounted as Loren disclosed contracting gonorrhea from encounters during their long-distance phase, alongside desires for an open arrangement post-marriage to secure Philippine citizenship.

    He even proposed to marry Faith's mother during the visit, a suggestion that repelled both.

    Faith returned his engagement ring after witnessing him handle knives and cans in a manner that alarmed her, declaring their bond unsustainable.​

    At the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Loren arrived with ex Esther, who defended him as producers sought clarity.

    He pitched a Thailand trip as a fully funded vacation culminating in a legal marriage there. Faith countered it seemed mere getaway, confessing,

     “I believe we’re very comfortable with a friendship.”

    She ended it live before castmates, who cheered as she handed back the ring, though reports surfaced of Loren's wedding to another trans woman stateside soon after, a union lasting one year.​

    Post-Tell All reconciliations flickered—Valentine's 2025 brought a romantic video, yet Faith deleted it by late February, replacing it with 

    “A woman is unstoppable once she discovers her worth.”

    Loren echoed on Facebook: “no more faith.” Breakups cycled thrice, fueled by his secrets like unpaid child support claims and pyramid scheme-funded travel.​

    Echoes from 90 Day Fiancé viewers and shadows of deceit

    Forums buzz with concern over 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airing their saga, one Redditor noted Faith's apparent low self-worth amid Loren's exploitation: 

    “Is there truly no one available to support Faith?”

    Another deemed Esther an “Emotional Support Human” shielding Loren from accountability.​

    Faith erased shared photos from socials, embracing independence. Her TikTok following exceeds 14k, and her Instagram nears 3k, where she styles herself as a host and dancer.

    Loren's post-Faith path veered to another marriage's quick dissolve and rumored male partner.​

    The 90 Day Fiancé spotlight revealed Faith's first romance, her birth name Rodnie shifting in teen years to a ladyboy identity—feminine without surgery, facing workplace bias yet thriving in hospitality. She sent earnings home, performed eagerly: 

    “I love performing!”​

    Traces of Renewal Beyond 90 Day Fiancé Turmoil

    Faith's hint at nearing-official love drew fan relief after Loren's havoc—cheating, STD admissions, citizenship pursuits.

    A well-wisher affirmed she “dodged a bullet,” praising her positivity: 

    “Even after Loren treated her so badly and broke her heart, she stayed positive.”

    Supporters deem her deserving; her glow-up posts are cryptic yet empowered.​

    No names surface for this prospect, but the video's sway and caption mark a departure from Loren's chaos.

    90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast dynamics, like Brian and Ingrid's new pairings, underscore splits' finality. Faith's arc, from naive trust to self-assured hint, unfolds publicly, her digital presence swelling.​

    Loren's replies confirm distance, fans tracking deletions as breakup proof. Faith's evolution mirrors many 90 Day Fiancé tales—culture clashes, deceptions yielding growth. Her latest move whispers closure, eyes forward.​

