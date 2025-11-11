Who is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Elise Benson's new boyfriend? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back with its season 8, set to premiere on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC, featuring 8 Americans travelling and meeting their partners in different parts of the world for the first time, and deciding whether they want to get engaged to each other or not.
The couples then step into the unknown, navigating challenges caused by cultural differences, trust issues, and long-distance relationships.
However, they are ready to risk everything, taking a second chance at love and travelling to destinations like the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia.
As TLC revealed the list of couples featuring in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8, one name caught instant attention, and that was Elise Benson, who appeared in 90 Day: Hunt for Love.
Elise joined the Hunt for Love season 1, where a group of singles and bachelorettes are kept together while they build a connection and take a second chance at love.
Wth fan favorite stars like Colt Johnson, Cortney Reardanz, and Tim Malcolm, Elise was heavily featured with a dynamic journey across the season, eventually getting her engagement broken by the end.
However, she is appearing on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with a fresh man named Joshua, who is a yacht broker from Australia.
