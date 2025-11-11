Who is 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Elise Benson's new boyfriend? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8 (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back with its season 8, set to premiere on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8 pm ET on TLC, featuring 8 Americans travelling and meeting their partners in different parts of the world for the first time, and deciding whether they want to get engaged to each other or not.

The couples then step into the unknown, navigating challenges caused by cultural differences, trust issues, and long-distance relationships.

However, they are ready to risk everything, taking a second chance at love and travelling to destinations like the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia.

As TLC revealed the list of couples featuring in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8, one name caught instant attention, and that was Elise Benson, who appeared in 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

Elise joined the Hunt for Love season 1, where a group of singles and bachelorettes are kept together while they build a connection and take a second chance at love.

Wth fan favorite stars like Colt Johnson, Cortney Reardanz, and Tim Malcolm, Elise was heavily featured with a dynamic journey across the season, eventually getting her engagement broken by the end.

However, she is appearing on the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with a fresh man named Joshua, who is a yacht broker from Australia.

Who is Joshua, the 90 Day: Hunt for Love star's boyfriend in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8

Joshua Lawson, who is the man set to feature alongside Elise Benson in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is living just outside of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia. These days, Joshua works as a yacht broker at One Brokerage in Sydney, where he has been working for nearly five years, as he wrote on LinkedIn ahead of celebrating five years at the company: Having grown up on the water, my connection to the ocean runs deep. Yacht brokerage is not just a profession for me; it’s a passion. Before stepping into the world of yacht sales, Joshua played considerable Australian football as a stopper for several clubs, including Manly United, Rockdale Suns, and Sydney Olympic. Standing at 6’2” and known among teammates for his love of chicken parm, Joshua is currently private on Instagram as he transitioned from the soccer field to the high seas. Elise, who is a real estate agent from Miami, met Joshua through Instagram. Their digital connection quickly turned into something deeper, with the pair deciding to finally meet in person after five months of long-distance flirting and video calls. However, it was evident that the couple’s official TLC bio did not have a promotional photo; instead, it featured a seemingly edited photo of Joshua’s image taken from his company’s website, and Elise’s photo was from the Hunt for Love shoot. This indicates that the couple has not met yet, probably. The official description of TLC about the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple reads: Elise, a glamorous Miami real estate agent, met Joshua, a yacht broker from Sydney, through Instagram. Five months later, they’re finally meeting in person. But with Elise’s history of broken engagements and her resolve not to disappoint her family again, combined with Josh’s thrill-seeking lifestyle and friends on both sides sounding alarms, this whirlwind romance could end in smooth sailing or a spectacular wipeout. Apart from Elise and Joshua, here are the other couples participating in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 8: 1.) Jovon, 38 (Alabama) & Annalyn, 38 (Philippines) 2.) Aviva, 26 (Arizona) & Stig, 30 (Belize) 3.) Laura, 47 (Washington) & Birkan, 26 (Turkey) 4.) Emma, 28 (California) & Ziad, 27 (Morocco) 5.) Forrest, 32 (Oregon) & Sheena, 40 (Philippines) 6.) Rick, 52 (California) & Trisha, 25 (Madagascar) 7.) Lisa, 51 (Pennsylvania) & Daniel, 39 (Nigeria) Produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC, this new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on TLC.

