Xana is crowned the Queen of Slaycation as season 2 ends with a sled dog showdown

Slaycation season 2 (Image via Wow Presents Plus)

Slaycation Season 2 officially wrapped up with its grand finale on December 26, 2025, airing on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

The six-part season, shot in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, gathered six Drag Race stars from around the world for a winter trip full of fun tasks, warm moments, and just enough race to keep things interesting.

The finale episode, named "Tessa," had the queens in a sled dog race that decided who got the crown of Queen of Slaycation.

Episode 6 of Slaycation season 2 is described as:

On the last day, a dog sled race crowns the leader of the pack - and Queen of Slaycation. At the grand finale, the Queens throw down a jaw dropping drag show for the locals before saying goodbye to their Slaycation sisters.

Here's what happened on Slaycation season 2 finale

The last episode of Slaycation season 2 focused on Cruise Leader Tessa Testicle, who led the queens on their last day in the mountains.

The big Sash Game was dog sledding, a test that checked strength, attention, and bravery in cold weather.

Alyssa Edwards and Miss Fiercalicious were the best two in the Sash Game, with Miss Fiercalicious finally winning the task and getting the sash name "The Mushing Queen."

When it was time to find who would win, the contest narrowed down to Xana and Tessa Testicle as the last two in the running for the Queen of Slaycation crown.

For the first time in the show’s history, the title needed a tie-breaker race, making the finale more intense.

At the end, Xana moved ahead and took the win, getting the Queen of Slaycation sash, scepter, and tiara while Tessa Testicle ended the season as runner-up.

Xana's win was a big step, not only for her but also for the whole group. A Two-Spirit Métis drag artist from Vancouver, Xana, came into the season with a name for being strong, confident, and visionary.

Over the six episodes, she did well all the time, winning many sash contests and getting respect from her fellow queens.

Slaycation Season 2 is a festive Crave show from World of Wonder and Blue Ant Studios. It's a six-part journey in the snowy Canadian Rockies that brings together six strong Drag Race stars for fun tasks, gossip, and friendship, starting on December 12, 2025.

As time went on, queens were slowly taken out of running for the crown, but Slaycation kept a fun, holiday-type setup compared to normal Drag Race contests.

The official description of the season reads:

Slaycation is a six-part unscripted series featuring six, fabulous, larger-than-life queens, as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their fish-out-of-water escapades culminate in a dragtastic performance for the local community.

Xana and Tessa were the only two queens to get to the end with a shot at th͏e title, making Tessa a lone second-place finisher of the season.

Season 2 of Slaycation season 2 featured six contestants from across the Drag Race universe:

Xana (Canada’s Drag Race Season 5) – Winner

Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany Season 1; Global All Stars Season 1) – Runner-up

Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, All Stars 2, Global All Stars 1)

Miss Fiercalicious (Canada’s Drag Race Season 3; Canada vs The World Season 2)

Nicky Doll (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12; Host of Drag Race France)

Silky Nutmeg Ganache (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11; All Stars 6; Canada vs The World Season 1)

