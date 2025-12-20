Slaycation season 2: Meet the Queens

Slaycation season 2 (Image via WOW Presents Plus)

Slaycation Season 2 introduces six drag performers from various Drag Race franchises who participate in the second season of the Crave Original series.

The season features Alyssa Edwards, Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Tessa Testicle, and Xana.

Set in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, the six-episode season documents their shared stay at a winter cabin and premieres on December 12, with two episodes released on opening day and additional episodes released weekly.

The series is produced by Bell Media, World of Wonder, and Blue Ant Studios, and is distributed on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus internationally.

The show follows the queens as they engage in scheduled activities and work together on a final performance for the local community.

Who are the Queens of Slaycation Season 2

Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards represents Mesquite, Texas. She previously appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 2, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1, where she was the winner.

Edwards operates Beyond Belief Dance Company, which provides dance instruction and hosts competitive events.

She tours internationally, performing across North America, Europe, Asia, and South and Central America. Her participation in Slaycation Season 2 follows her most recent television appearance in the Global All Stars series.

Miss Fiercalicious

Miss Fiercalicious is based in Toronto, Ontario. She competed on Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season 2.

She began her drag career in 2016 while studying Biology and minoring in French at the University of Western Ontario.

Miss Fiercalicious has appeared on The Traitors Canada, in the feature film Jump, Darling, and the Canadian Screen Award- and Peabody Award-winning television series Sort Of.

Her work includes stage performances and screen projects.

Nicky Doll

Nicky Doll is from Marseille, France. She was first introduced on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and later hosted Drag Race France and Drag Race France: All Stars.

Her professional activities constitute a trifecta of singing, modeling, and getting featured in international magazines, among which are the editions of Vogue in France, Britain, Italy, Germany, and Japan.

The list of Nicky's partnerships boasts of Mugler, H&M, and Pinterest among others. The artist's first album, Artemis, is expected to hit the market in 2025.

Also, she is still seen in the French-speaking versions of the Drag Race franchise.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is from Moss Point, Mississippi. She previously appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6, and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World Season 1.

She holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and engages in community advocacy initiatives, including work with the Haus of McCoy in Kansas and Trans Solutions Research & Resource Centre in Indiana.

Silky’s professional career includes live performances, tours, and appearances on television programs.

Tessa Testicle

Tessa Testicle is from Basel, Switzerland. She competed on Drag Race Germany Season 1 and RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Season 1.

She is a fashion design graduate and has participated in various stage performances. Her performances focus on visual presentation and gender expression within drag.

Tessa’s career includes participation in national and international events that showcase her performance skills and design work.

Xana

Xana is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and appeared on Canada’s Drag Race Season 5. She is a 2Spirit drag entrepreneur who focuses on business development and community initiatives.

Xana works to create safe and sustainable spaces for emerging performers and organizers.

Her professional activities include entrepreneurship, community engagement, and mentoring initiatives aimed at fostering new talent within the queer community.

Stay tuned for more updates.