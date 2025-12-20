Imperfect Women: Release date, cast & characters, Where to watch and more

Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara in ‘Imperfect Women’ (Image via Instagram/Apple TV)

Apple TV brings another psychological thriller to its roster with Imperfect Women. Two of the most famous faces on television will be starring in the series - The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss and Scandal star Kerry Washington.

They will also be executive producing the show. Annie Weisman is both the creator and showrunner. Imperfect Women will premiere on Apple TV on March 18, 2026.

Apple TV also unveiled the first look at the series on December 18. It featured a photo of Moss, Washington, and the third 'imperfect woman,' Kate Mara. The streamer also shared more details about the upcoming series.

When and where to watch all episodes of Imperfect Women

Apple TV's press release on December 18 confirmed that Imperfect Women will premiere on March 18, 2026. The first two episodes in the series will arrive on Apple TV at the same time on premiere day and new episodes will be released every week on Wednesdays.

Episodes will drop around 12:00 am Eastern Time to follow Apple TV's typical release schedule. There are going to be eight episodes in the series. The eighth and final episode has been scheduled for April 29, 2026.

Who stars in the series

Emmy Award winners Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington are set to star in Imperfect Women. An impressive ensemble cast will also join them. Apple TV has confirmed some of the actors who will be in the series. But there are still very few details about the characters they are going to play.

Here are the confirmed cast members for Imperfect Women so far:

Kate Mara ( The Martian )

) Joel Kinnaman ( For All Mankind )

) Corey Stoll ( House of Cards )

) Leslie Odom Jr. ( Hamilton )

) Audrey Zahn ( Wildcat )

) Jill Wagner ( Special Ops: Lioness )

) Rome Flynn ( With Love )

) Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary )

) Violette Linnz ( Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty )

) Indiana Elle ( The Housemaid )

) Jackson Kelly ( The Pitt )

) Keith Carradine ( Madam Secretary )

) Ana Ortiz ( Ugly Betty )

) Wilson Bethel (All Rise)

What is Imperfect Women all about

Apple TV's Imperfect Women is a TV adaptation of Araminta Hall's novel of the same name. It's a psychological thriller that looks into the crime that shatters the lives of three women who have been friends for several decades.

Apple TV's press release further describes the plot of the series:

"The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem."

Araminta Hall's description of her novel reveals more about the story that the series could explore. The plot follows after Nancy Hennessy is murdered, leaving behind her two best friends, a husband, and a daughter. There's also a secret lover, but the identity of that person was something she brought to her grave.

Investigation into Nancy's death uncovers hidden truths and dark details that even her two closest friends start to question if they really knew her. There's also the mystery of Nancy's murderer.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Apple TV's Imperfect Women as its premiere date nears.