"Her family is not racist": Love Is Blind: Italy star Parmi defends Gergana amid post-wedding controversy

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy star Parminder, popularly known as Parmi, has come to the defense of his partner on the show, Gergana, and her family, who are allegedly facing backlash ever since Gergana refused to marry Parmi during the season finale.

Parmi, who comes from an Indian background, took to Instagram on December 18, 2025, to address the situation and request fans not to target his co-star with accusations of racism, as they believed the difference in race and cultural backgrounds influenced her decision on the final day.



“These days, I am seeing attacks, insults, and hatred addressed to Gergana and her family. Heavy words, insults, even threats, and I cannot accept this. I want to say it clearly and directly without too many interpretations. Her family is not racist!” Parmi said.



He continued that he could defend her because, unlike netizens who only saw edited clips, he was part of the process and interacted with her family in person, so he knew their behavior.

On the show, Gergana confided in Parmi that her parents would be difficult to impress since they had their own set of values.

Her father, in particular, mentioned that he did not expect Gergana’s partner to be Indian.

Additionally, while discussing Milan, he said that the city was filled with “foreigners.”

Ultimately, when Gergana refused to marry Parmi, she mentioned that she did not want to disappoint her parents.

Love Is Blind: Italy star Parmi confirms that Gergana’s parents were not racist toward him







In the show, Gergana’s father expressed his honest thoughts about Parmi, telling the cameras that he did not expect to meet an Indian guy.

He added that he was worried about the cultural differences, and even asked Gergana to think things through before making a big decision.

While netizens assumed her family was discriminating against Parmi based on race, Parmi argued that was not the case.

In an Instagram video, he addressed the situation, saying there were “no saints or monsters” in their story.

While he thanked fans for being so invested in his journey and sympathizing with him for how things turned out, he stated that he would not tolerate the hatred being projected toward Gergana and her family.

Parmi defended her, saying:



“There were fears, yes. There were prejudices, maybe. But we talk about parents who have one daughter, and that they were afraid, rightly, about something they did not know.”



He added that what they projected was not hatred or racism, but concern.

Parmi recalled their meeting, saying that, unlike the edited scenes shown in the episode, the meeting was pleasant.

According to him, Gergana’s father's lighthearted jokes were taken out of context and twisted against them. That said, he reiterated that they never once were racist toward him.



“That’s why I want to be very clear. Who[ever] is using this story to attack her or her family with hatred and racism, they’re targeting the wrong person,” he said.



Parmi mentioned that as a person of Indian descent, he was familiar with racism, but what happened between him and Gergana’s family was not it.

He concluded his video message by requesting the fans of Love Is Blind: Italy to be respectful of Gergana’s parents, his own, and their journey, and stressed that everyone came with their own flaws and were not perfect in how they acted.

Love Is Blind: Italy will air the reunion special on December 22, 2025, at 9 p.m. CET, only on Netflix.

