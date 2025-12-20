Christmas 2025 Best Buy sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

Here are the top 7 best holiday gifts from Best Buy to give your loved ones (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

As Christmas draws near, Best Buy's holiday sale is now live - shoppers can snag price cuts on top picks. If you're hunting for quick presents, jump on deals before they end Dec 23 CT; that way, your chosen items show up in time. And, the doorbusters will end on December 22. Whether it's cool electronics or cozy seasonal stuff, there are solid gift options here. You'll see markdowns shown as percent-off tags on tons of things.

From new tech toys to top-rated entertainment stuff, Best Buy's seasonal collection packs plenty of solid gift ideas. Be it voice-controlled gadgets, video game extras, or sound tools, these choices shine thanks to real-world use and wide appeal - perfect for nearly every person you're buying for. Every pick drops by a clear chunk off the price, letting buyers grab something good without overspending, yet still score useful, well-made items loved ones will actually enjoy.

1. Apple's 11-inch iPad

Apple's 11-inch iPad, powered by the A16 chip, comes with Wi-Fi and 128GB space - now selling way below usual cost. This drop hits about 21% less than regular pricing at Best Buy, one of the biggest cuts lately. While it is small, it runs fast thanks to Apple's newest tech. So whether you're watching videos, getting work done, or just browsing, it handles most things smoothly without weighing you down.

2. TCL - 50" Class QM5K Series 4K UHD HDR QD-Mini LED Smart TV with Google TV (2025)

TCL's 50-inch QM5K from 2025, a 4K smart TV with Google TV, is now way cheaper - about 58% under the normal price. This one uses QD-Mini LED tech, so you get better contrast, deeper colors, and tighter light control compared to regular 4K sets. Because it runs Google TV, hopping between streamers or apps feels smooth, while also linking up with your connected gadgets around the house.

Experts say deals like this show how top-tier TVs are getting easier on the wallet as newer gear rolls out, plus brands fight harder for buyers. If you’re looking to boost your screen game, right now you can grab solid performance without paying sky-high costs most flagships demand.

3. Meta - Quest 3S 128GB - The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Bundle - Dive into Virtual Reality - White

Meta's new VR headset, the Quest 3S with 128GB storage, now includes the hit game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - giving folks a solid mix of strong tech and gripping gameplay right out the box. This deal sits about 16.7% cheaper than usual, standing out as one of the rare price shifts lately that's actually turning heads among players and gadget fans. Instead of just selling gear, Meta pairs top-notch motion tracking plus rich visuals with a tense, choice-heavy adventure game for deeper involvement.

While some companies play it safe, this combo pushes people into virtual spaces where actions matter more. Analysts point out stuff like this isn't just random - it shows games and devices slowly merging, changing how we think about home fun.

4. Samsung - BESPOKE 29 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center - Stainless Steel

Samsung's 29 cu. ft. 4-door French door fridge in stainless steel - smart enabled, with a built-in drink zone - is now dropping by roughly 31% compared to usual pricing at Best Buy. Instead of just looks, this model mixes personalizable panels along with tech smarts that match today's demand for sleek yet brainy kitchen gear.

Not only does it offer a special spot for drinks, but it also hooks up wirelessly so your home runs smoother. Right now, the lower cost shows even top-tier fridges are shifting prices down, letting more folks grab high-tech upgrades while keeping solid build and flair.

5. HP - 15.6" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 2023 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD

HP's 2023 model - a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen laptop - comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U chip, 8GB RAM, plus a 512GB SSD; right now, it’s selling at nearly half its original price at Best Buy, showing one of the steepest cuts among mid-tier laptops this year. Instead of just cutting corners, this one packs a big, smooth-touch screen alongside dependable internals, giving decent speed and ease-of-use across different needs - whether you're studying, working, or browsing around.

Because of shifting patterns in tech sales, companies are slashing prices more often so they can stay ahead while pulling in shoppers who are watching their budget. On top of affordability, its mix of computing strength, roomy storage, along with up-to-date visual perks makes it flexible enough for juggling tasks, getting work done, or unwinding with media - so it stands out within this range.

6. De'Longhi - Digital All-in-One Combination Coffee and Espresso Machine - Black and Stainless Steel

The DeLonghi Digital All-in-One Coffee and Espresso Machine fixed in black and stainless steel is an appliance that is elegantly designed, and has many features that make it useful in the kitchen and other areas where people can use it to have their coffee or their espresso in one and yet in another convenient gadget. It is designed to simplify the morning, providing a variety of brewing choices, including households that prioritize convenience over quality. Other than its practicality, the machine has a sleek look, which makes it a fashionable addition to any kitchen counter.

We are presently having it on a very attractive discount of about 34% of its usual value at Best Buy, which is a very big drop off from the regular selling price. Such a combination of design, versatility, and value makes the machine one of the most compelling options a person would consider to improve the daily coffee experience and reduce the number of cluttered items in the kitchen.

7. Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS) 46mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

Apple's newest gadget, the Watch Series 11 (GPS), 46mm, now comes in jet black aluminum paired with a black sport band - drawing eyes since it dropped at 23% below the usual price at Best Buy. Instead of just looking sharp, this model mixes clean looks with solid tech like fitness stats, health sensors, or instant phone links. Since costs are dipping, more folks can grab high-end gear, not only pros but also newcomers checking out wearables for the first time. That shift lines up with how tech firms lately open top-tier tools to regular shoppers.

