What did President of Russia Vladimir Putin say about 3I/ATLAS? Details explored

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the annual televised conference held on December 19, 2025, made a lighthearted joke about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS when questioned about it by a journalist.

The question asked him to share what type of reports he received about the interstellar comet from his intelligence services. Additionally, he was asked to reveal if Russia was prepared to face extraterrestrial beings, or “welcome any guests if they are from space.”

Putin answered the journalist’s questions with a joke, calling 3I/ATLAS Russia’s “secret weapon” and adding that they would use it only when faced with an “extreme case” since the country was not in favor of “deploying weapons in space.”

However, he quickly put the levity aside and gave a more scientific explanation of the interstellar comet’s journey in the solar system, assuring the journalist and those listening to the conference that 3I/ATLAS is not a threat to the planet, as even at its closest approach to Earth, it was hundreds of millions of kilometers away.

At the annual conference, President Putin discussed a variety of subjects, including the popular interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which was first discovered on July 1, 2025, and made its closest approach to Earth on December 19.

He spoke about the interstellar visitor after being questioned by a journalist, who asked him:



“If the predictions are to be believed today, December 19, either a spacecraft with an engine or just a comet will approach Earth. My question is this: What do intelligence services report to you? Are there really signs of artificial origin? As funny as it may sound, there are indeed many theories and speculations.”



The reporter continued, asking Putin if Tyumen, “the oil capital of Russia,” was ready to make contact with extraterrestrial beings.

3I/ATLAS has since passed by Earth without displaying any unusual activity or signs of posing any risk to the planet.

After listening to the reporter, Putin responded with a joke, saying:



“I’ll tell you, but it must remain exclusively between us."



He then called it "classified information," before adding, "It’s our secret weapon, but we will only use it in the most extreme case because we are against deploying weapons in space.”

However, on a serious note, he noted that 3I/ATLAS was nothing but “a comet,” adding that the scientists and experts monitoring the visitor from interstellar space were up-to-date about everything happening.

Putin then went on to give a scientific explanation and stressed that, despite certain anomalous features, it did not threaten the planet.

He mentioned that it "is a comet from another star," which explained its unusual behavior compared to comets originating in the galaxy.



"It has a different shell and as it approaches closer to the Sun, slightly different processes occur on its surface, including in the field tail of this rocket. Things look different there, but it’s quite large,” he added.



He then mentioned the distance between Earth and the moon to explain that 3I/ATLAS, which is significantly farther than that, is not a matter of concern.

Putin concluded by saying that the interstellar comet will now travel to Jupiter and, within the next few months, eventually exit the solar system.

3I/ATLAS is said to come closest to Jupiter on March 16, 2026, when researchers will study how Jupiter’s gravity affects the comet.

