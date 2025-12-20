Latest update on comet 3i/Atlas as it makes its closest approach today

Image sourced via science.nasa.gov

A rare comet from deep space is passing by Earth today. Comet 3I/ATLAS has reached its closest point to our planet on December 19, 2025.

This comet is special because it came from outside our solar system. After today, it will slowly move away and will not return again.

What happened during the comet’s closest approach

Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth today. This will be as close as the comet will come to our planet.

The comet was closest at a distance of 168 million miles or 270 million kilometers. This appears to be a great distance. In space terms, however, this marked a close approach.

The comet was first seen on July 1, 2025, by a telescope named ATLAS, which is located in Chile. Since its discovery, it has been of great interest to scientists and people in general who have been following its movements.

Analysis of its movements revealed that it is not part of our solar system. Over the past few days, this comet has also become brighter as it has come closer. This is probably the final prominent appearance of this comet.

From tomorrow onwards, this comet will fade away as it moves away from our Sun and Earth. There were some speculations on the Internet about what this body might be, but it has been verified that it is a comet.

Its composition is made of ice, dust, and rock, just like the other comets that we are familiar with.

Why this comet matters and how people can follow it

Although Comet 3I/ATLAS cannot be observed with the naked eye, observation of the event is not impossible.

In fact, there are free live webcasts online. People can take advantage of this technology to watch the occurrence.

For scientists, comets of this kind are very significant. The fact that this comet originated from another star system allows them to know how space functions outside their solar system.

It also informs them on how planets or objects in space might have been formed elsewhere in the universe.

The comet will continue to be studied for its brightness, form, and motion by scientists, thanks to the close pass that has been recorded. This will assist in future space studies.

Today is a crucial day since it will be the final close observation of Earth of comet 3I/ATLAS. Following this observation, it will embark on a journey to outer space.