Is there going to be ‘Haha, You Clowns’ season 2 & 3? Renewal status and more

The Campbells in ‘Haha, You Clowns’ (Image via Instagram/Adult Swim)

Haha, You Clowns received a massive vote of confidence from Adult Swim that will cement the show's future even before the first season ended. The network has renewed the new hit animated comedy series for two more seasons.

It means fans will have plenty of things to look forward to for this week - the season 1 finale and the upcoming seasons 2 and 3. Adult Swim President Michael Ouweleen has nothing but praise for the show and its creator, Joe Cappa, in the press release shared on December 18. He said:

"It's amazing that Joe and the team made something as radically heartfelt and strangely uncanny as Haha, You Clowns."

But he explained that what's even more amazing is the support from the fans and how they rallied and championed for the series on social media. It is because of their efforts, he said, that the show grew and seasons 2 and 3 were possible.

Series creator Joe Cappa also shared his appreciation for the fans in the press release. He said:

"I'm so grateful to the fans of the show who gave Haha, You Clowns a chance and spread the word. I'm incredibly thrilled I get to hang out at the Campbell household for a little longer."

Besides the confirmation that there will be Haha, You Clowns seasons 2 and 3, there are still no available story details about the upcoming seasons.

What is Haha, You Clowns all about

Haha, You Clowns is an adult animated comedy series that follows a dad and his three sons as they navigate through everyday life after grieving their matriarch. The description of the series shares the gist of the show:

"Join the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, love their way into your living rooms."

The synopsis further describes the boys and the backstory that drives the animated show's plotline.

"They're [the Campbells] big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother's death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures."

Joe Cappa told Polygon in October that Haha, You Clowns was his opportunity to create something "sweet-natured" but "tongue in cheek" at the same time. He said that it also allowed him to explore wholesome characters. He further explained:

"A lot of people see them [the three Campbell kids] as kind of dumb, but they have an emotional intelligence."

Besides creating and executive-producing the show, Joe Cappa also lends his voice to the lead characters in the animated comedy series. He voices the dad and all three Campbell siblings. He's also expected to return as the voice actor for the same characters in seasons 2 and 3.

Other voice actors in Haha, You Clowns include Kirsten Cappa, Fred Tatasciore, and more.

Where to watch all episodes of Haha, You Clowns

Watch all previous and upcoming episodes of Haha, You Clowns on Adult Swim and HBO Max. There are ten episodes in the animated comedy series and the first nine episodes are now streaming on HBO Max.

The upcoming season 1 finale will air on Adult Swim on Sunday, December 21, at 11:45 pm Eastern Time. It will also be streaming on HBO Max, but not until the following day, Monday, December 22.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Haha, You Clowns' upcoming seasons.