What time will Best Buy stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

JERSEY CITY, NJ - NOVEMBER 25: Customers exit from a Best Buy store During Black Friday sales on November 25, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is traditionally regarded as the start of the holiday shopping season, with shoppers flocking to stores and online for bargains, but with consumer confidence down, retailers are bracing for a considerably slower Black Friday. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

As the 2025 holiday shopping season approaches, many customers are planning their Black Friday store visits in advance. Best Buy will be open on Black Friday. Customers can find offers on various electronic products.

Here are the timings of Best Buy on Black Friday and weekends,

November 28 - Open, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

November 29 - Open, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

November 30 - Open, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

December 1 (Cyber Monday) - Open, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Why Best Buy’s Holiday hours are important

Black Friday is one of the year's busiest shopping days. Shoppers need to know store hours ahead of time to make their plans. Best Buy known for selling tech products, attracts many people who need to work while shopping for their jobs or holiday travel.

The store hours change to handle more people visiting stores. The hours stay longer on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday has shorter hours.

To check the schedule for a specific location, Best Buy offers a store locator tool. This tool lets you

Find the closest Best Buy

See when your local store is open

Arrange a curbside pickup or shop inside

Black Friday 2025 store hours at major retail chains

As Black Friday approaches, the large U.S. stores have already announced their opening times on Friday, Nov. 28, to allow customers to make online plans to engage in holiday shopping. A lot of nationwide stores have set their timings to make shopping easier for customers:

Target - open, hours vary

Walmart - open

Best Buy - open

Apple Store - open, hours vary

Kohl’s - open

JCPenney - open

Lowe’s - open

Home Depot - open

TJ Maxx Marshall’s HomeGoods - open

Burlington - open

Store hours can change depending on the region or location. Using the store locator is a good way to prevent any mix-ups before you go.