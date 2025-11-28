What happened to Fuzzy Zoeller? Family friend reveals golf legend died on Thanksgiving Day

Veteran golfer Fuzzy Zoeller has passed away at 74 on Thursday, November 25 (Image via Scott Halleran/Getty Images for Golfweek)

Former professional golfer Frank Urban Zoeller Jr., better known as Fuzzy Zoeller, has died at 74, multiple outlets have reported.

According to The Associated Press (AP), Brian Naugle, the tournament director of Houston’s Insperity Invitational, confirmed the news of the two-time major champion’s death. Naugle stated that Zoeller’s daughter called him on Thursday, November 27, to share the news.AP reported that the family has yet to reveal a cause of death.

However, a Facebook user, Kelly Stepro (Kelly Receveur), claiming to be the golfer’s family friend, asserted that he died of a suspected heart attack. She wrote:

“So folks, it's a rather sad Thanksgiving holiday for me today, since I discovered that a long-time family friend and golfing buddy of my Dad's, Frank, "Fuzzy" Zoeller, died this Thanksgiving, 2025 day of a suspected heart attack; respectfully.”

Kelly shared that Fuzzy Zoeller was a member of her father, Dr. Robert L. Receveur’s, golfing crew. Stepro expressed her condolences over the golf legend’s death and wrote:

“Quite frankly, I am truly shocked to learn of his unexpected passing. Mr. Zoeller was only 74 years young. 😞 May his beautiful Eternal Soul rest in our blessed Lord Jesus Christ's Perfect Peace!”

Kelly also mentioned that her father died on November 30, 2017. Her claim about the cause of Fuzzy Zoeller’s death has remained unconfirmed, as of this writing.

While the family has yet to issue a statement, many have sent their condolences and paid tribute to the veteran golfer.

Tributes pour in after Fuzzy Zoeller passes away at 74

The 10-time PGA TOUR winner, who once sparked controversy for his remarks about Tiger Woods, is no more. Many have remembered the legendary golfer after his passing on Thanksgiving Day 2025. USGA (United States Golf Association) CEO Mike Whan described Fuzzy Zoeller as “one of a kind” and said (via USGA.org):

“We are grateful for all he gave to golf. I hope we can all remember his unmistakable joy. The USGA is sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

President Donald Trump also shared his condolences:

“Very sad to hear that the highly respected and beloved Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, has passed away.”

Trump also recounted his famous wins in a Truth Social post:

“In 1979, Fuzzy won the Masters Tournament (Only 1 of 3 to win in his first appearance!) and, in 1984, he won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, and famously waved the white towel on the 18th Hole as he went on to beat Greg Norman in an 18 Hole playoff. A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!”

Expressing condolences over Zoeller’s demise, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan was quoted as saying (via PGATOUR.com):

“The PGA TOUR is saddened by the passing of Fuzzy Zoeller. Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf.”

Monahan added:

“Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

Brian Manzella, an acclaimed golf instructor, also paid Fuzzy tribute on X by sharing an anecdote:

“My dear ole dad came home from watching the New Orleans PGA Tour event at Lakewood CC. He said, ‘Boogs, I saw this rookie ripping three-woods from bare dirt on a side slope, flying 'em two-fifty over the trees. I asked him his name. He told me ‘Fuzzy Zoeller.’ Trust me, he’ll be a big winner out there.’ RIP Fuzz”

Fuzzy Zoeller has been preceded in death by his wife, Diane, who died in 2021. According to the USGA, he is survived by his children, Sunny, Heidi, Gretchen, and Miles.