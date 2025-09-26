What is Tachycardia? Makena White health issues explored as Jake Knapp's girlfriend passes away at 28

Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena White dies at 28. (Image via Instagram/@makenawhite91)

PGA golfer Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White, passed away earlier this week at 28. An immediate cause of death was not disclosed. However, White had previously spoken about her medical condition, tachycardia.

Right before the RBC Canadian Open, Makena took to X to share that she was to undergo two cardiac and one vascular surgeries. The post accompanied her car selfie with a box, which appeared to be human tissue donated for transplant.

Makena did not disclose further details about the procedures but posted two more updates from her hospital visit. One photo captioned "We're dialled", showed a laptop with Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club's health record for her boyfriend, Jake Knapp, open on it. In the background, medical staff wearing masks were visible.

In a third post from the same day, Makena shared an image of her heart rate captured on her Apple Watch. The number showed 133 beats per minute. Makena White revealed in the caption:

"(By dialled I mean tachycardic)"

Mayo Clinic defines this condition as "the medical term for a heart rate over 100 beats a minute. Many types of irregular heart rhythms, called arrhythmias, can cause tachycardia."

While tachycardia may not be an immediate threat to one's life or cause health complications, medical attention is needed. Per Mayo Clinic:

"Some forms of tachycardia can lead to serious health problems if left untreated. Such problems may include heart failure, stroke or sudden cardiac death."

Surgery, medicines, and cardioversion are listed as some of the treatment methods for this condition.

Although Makena White did not share the specifics of her tachycardia journey, in an X update from May, she posted a mirror selfie with the caption:

​"The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny. Great networking opener though!"

Jake Knapp addresses girlfriend Makena White's untimely death

The news of Makena White's death was shared on her Instagram account on September 26. A friend of the late 28-year-old penned the post:

"Writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie."

The friend described Makena as "one of a kind". They wrote:

"To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

The friend added:

"If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot."

Jake Knapp, 31, broke his silence about Makena's passing in a written statement to PEOPLE on Friday. He said:

"Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate."

Noting it was difficult to grasp the reality that Makena was no more, Jake reminisced about making "so many unforgettable memories together". The golfer said he will miss Makena's "fun, outgoing energy". He added:

"It's an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time."

According to PEOPLE, Jake Knapp and Makena White's romance began in August 2023. But the pair kept their relationship private until February 2024.

Makena White's final Instagram post before her death was a celebration of her 2-year romance with Jake Knapp.

