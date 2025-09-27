“An understatement to say how hard all of this is”: Jake Knapp opens up following girlfriend Makena White's death at 28

Jake Knapp Remembers Makena White and Her Legacy (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PGA golfer Jake Knapp has spoken publicly following the death of his girlfriend, Makena White, who passed away at the age of 28. Hours after the news of White’s death was shared, Knapp released a statement reflecting on her life and the impact she had on those around her.

Knapp described White as someone thoughtful and selfless who cared about others. He reflected on the special moments they experienced together and opened up about the pain of losing her. He also mentioned White’s loved ones asking others to respect their privacy during this tough time.

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate," Knapp wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

Jake Knapp remembers Makena White and her legacy

According to reports, Knapp and White started dating in August 2023. The relationship got more limelight after Knapp won the Mexico Open in February 2024. A video of White celebrating Knapp's win was shared by the PGA Tour and drew quite a bit of public attention. By the time she passed away, the couple had been together for a bit over a year.

A friend broke the news of White’s passing on her Instagram page. The post called White “one of a kind” and highlighted how she had a rare talent for making people around her feel important and unique. Her friend talked about her “huge heart” and mentioned the happiness she spread to everyone who knew her. It also honored her two dogs, Nelly and Fergie, who were like family to her.

White’s friend encouraged those wishing to honor her memory to consider donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund. White’s family has a connection to the Bruyère Clinic. Her mother, Crystal, started getting care there in 2018 and was later found to have Alzheimer’s Disease. Crystal died in April 2022.

Knapp’s words and White’s tribute show how close she was to her loved ones and the lasting mark she left on their lives. Her friend recalled the happiness, fun, and energy she brought to everyday life. They spoke about how her family, friends, and Knapp feel her absence.

Knapp wrapped up his statement by recognizing how hard this time is, emphasizing the lasting memories and the mark White left on others.