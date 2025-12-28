7 best JCPenney gifts to give your loved ones on New Year 2026

People walk by a JCPenney store that is set to close on May 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Retailer JCPenney will permanently close seven of its stores across the United States on Sunday, May 25, as the company continues to restructure after filing for bankruptcy in 2020. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

As the New Year 2026 approaches, many shoppers seek practical and thoughtful gift options that cater to different age groups and interests. JCPenney offers a wide selection of gift ideas spanning apparel, beauty, wellness and electronics. Below is a curated list of seven notable JCPenney gift options based strictly on available product details, presented for informational purposes.

7 best JCPenney gifts for New Year 2026

1. Baby Essentials Baby Girls 4-Piece Clothing Set

This infant gift package includes four coordinated products designed to ensure the baby's comfort on a daily basis. It consists of a sleep-and-play suit, a cute headband, a pair of socks and a warm blanket.

2. Too Faced Lashes Ever After Set

The Too Faced Lashes Ever After set will come with two full-sized mascaras. According to the product description, these mascaras offer volume, length, curl and a false-lash appearance. It is an accessible option for people who are fond of makeup and typically wear mascara, but would also like to have a full-sized product in their cosmetics.

3. Kimchi Teddy Kim Palette

KimChi Chic Beauty Teddy Kim Palette is a combination of a great design and useful makeup. It has two highlighters, two blushes and 17 eye shadows in the shape of a teddy bear. It has a matte and shimmer finish and is not cruel. It is also great to personalize it with fun cushion stickers, and that is why it is the best choice if you are a collector or love makeup.

4. Wellness 3-Piece Insulated Canteen and Stemless Wine Set

This gift set includes one stainless steel bottle and two insulated wine tumblers. Designed with double-wall vacuum insulation, the set is intended to maintain beverage temperature while preventing exterior condensation. The bottle capacity accommodates a standard wine bottle, and the tumblers are designed for serving. The set is positioned as a functional option for those who prefer insulated drinkware.

5. Men’s Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Playoffs Ready T-Shirt

This is a digitally printed Green Bay Packers-themed T-shirt available in a graphic design on an officially licensed men's T-shirt. The shirt features a regular fit, short sleeves, and a crew neckline made of cotton. It is designed to be worn and washed by machine regularly, making it suitable for sports enthusiasts.

6. Unisex Blue 84 ECU Pirates 2025 Military Bowl champions T-Shirt

This unisex championship T-shirt features stylized ECU Pirates graphics commemorating the 2025 Military Bowl. Made from cotton, the shirt includes screen-printed graphics, a crew neck, and short sleeves. It is officially licensed and designed for casual wear, making it suitable for fans and alumni alike.

7. iLive Bluetooth LED Portable Speaker

This portable speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, along with microSD and USB playback options. The LED lighting system is designed to respond to music rhythms, creating a visual effect that accompanies the audio playback. The speaker is also designed as a portable device, featuring multiple sources of music input.

