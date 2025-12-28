Allwell Ademola, an actress from Nollywood, passes away at 43

Image: allwellademolaa

Nollywood is grieving over the loss of a talented figure from the film industry, Allwell Ademola. TVC News reported that the 43-year-old actress died after suffering a heart attack on December 27, 2025.

The news broke online when the late actress’s colleague from the Yoruba film industry shared the news on Instagram, which reads, "Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell."

Allwell suffered a sudden heart attack at her home, and when she was rushed to the Ancilla Hospital in Agege, Lagos, she was declared dead within minutes of her arrival. Despite being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

The news came as a huge shock, as no one expected to lose the star actress so early, especially since she had no known health issues. Fans were left heartbroken as Allwell shared a post on social media just a few hours before her death was confirmed.

As of now, her family has not shared any official statement about her death. The reports were first confirmed by insiders and entertainment sources in online publications. Later, the news gained wider attention when many celebrities began posting tributes and messages about her death.

Allwell Ademola’s sudden death news has left Nollywood in grief

After the painful loss of Nollywood, many celebs from her entertainment community expressed their disbelief and denial on social media. According to reports by Punch, Haunted Pleasures actress Mide Martins described the day as a “Black Saturday” and referred to the loss as unfair. Her caption on her Facebook post reads,

“BLACK SATURDAY……This is not fair😭 May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell😭😭😭”

Actress Bidemi Kosoko initially refused to accept the reports. In an emotional message, she pleaded for the news not to be true. Her statement in her post reads,

“No way. No, no,, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name.

Also, actor Damola Olatunji posted a candlelight image with the caption “Life is a mirage.”

Know all about Allwell Ademola and her professional career

With extensive acting experience in the entertainment industry, Allwell has also directed and written scripts for numerous Nigerian films. Building a name for herself, she was also widely recognized for her ancestral name, as she was a granddaughter of Nigeria’s first Chief Justice, the late Justice Adetokunbo Ademola.

Born in 1983, she stepped into the world of acting in 1986 as a child actor on NTA’s Animal Games with Uncle Wole. Joined Nollywood in 1992, and starred in films like You or I, Omo Emi and Aye Keji.

Beyond acting, Allwell Ademola was passionate about music. She formed her band, Allwell and Company, in 2002, released an album in 2006, and officially launched the band in 2010.