Why were Tony McCollister's animals confiscated? Charges against former reality star explained

Tony McCollister (Image via YouTube / A&E)

Animals belonging to former A&E reality television personality Tony McCollister were confiscated following his arrest in Warren County, Ohio, after prosecutors filed serious criminal charges involving both minors and animals. Authorities ordered the removal of the animals as part of court-imposed conditions tied to the allegations.

McCollister, 43, was arrested and charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal. According to court records, prosecutors allege the incidents occurred on Nov. 23.

During his arraignment on Thursday, a judge set McCollister’s bond at $250,000 and imposed strict restrictions, including an order barring him from any contact with children or pets. The confiscation of animals was carried out to enforce that condition.

Court documents further state that McCollister is accused of knowingly uploading child sexual abuse imagery to his Google account. Prosecutors also allege that he engaged in sexual conduct with two dogs he owned.

The felony charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor carries a potential penalty of up to eight years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 if he is convicted.

Tony McCollister, a 43-year-old former reality TV personality who appeared on A&E's 2015 series Neighbors with Benefits, was arrested in Warren County, Ohio, on December 23, 2025.

He faces serious charges related to obscenity involving a minor and conduct involving an animal.… pic.twitter.com/vBF1Y6PCxm — The scoop stateside (@ScoopStateside) December 28, 2025

Tony McCollister’s reality TV past and court updates involving Erica Grove explained

Tony McCollister previously appeared on A&E’s reality series “Neighbors with Benefits,” which aired briefly in 2015. The program followed the lives of swinger couples in southwest Ohio but was canceled after two episodes.

Records reviewed by WLWT indicate that McCollister listed his residence as a home on Lavender Way near South Lebanon, owned by Erica Grove.

Grove also faces a sexual conduct with an animal charge from Warren County prosecutors. Unlike McCollister's case, Grove's charge is a misdemeanor.

Warren County Jail has no arrest record for Grove, but court documents show she got a summons on Dec. 23, the same day police arrested McCollister.

Court records don't explain how Grove and McCollister know each other, and she didn't appear in the A&E show.

McCollister will go back to court on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Grove's arraignment happens the same day at 1 p.m. So far, authorities haven't shared more details about their investigation.