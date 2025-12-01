When will JCPenney Cyber Monday sale end? Dates and more explored

SAN BRUNO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: People walk by a JCPenney store that is set to close on May 22, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Retailer JCPenney will permanently close seven of its stores across the United States on Sunday, May 25, as the company continues to restructure after filing for bankruptcy in 2020. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

JCPenney’s Cyber Monday sale offers big discounts on clothing, home goods and holiday gifts. Shoppers can find significant price cuts on popular items with special limited-time deals, making prices some of the lowest this season. The Cyber Monday sale runs through Monday, allowing customers all day to shop online deals and use special codes to save even more.

A great deal of this Cyber Monday includes the Xersion Super Soft Fleece Joggers and Oversized Sweatshirts for $12 each. These items sell for $38, but the site shows a sale price of $20 before you enter the promo code CYBER25 at checkout. This discount drops the cost by almost 70% from their original price. These are available in a wide range of women’s sizes from extra-small to extra-extra-large, including Misses, Petites, and Plus sizes. You can choose from nine jogger colors and seven sweatshirt shades, which allows you to mix and match in 16 different ways.

Customer feedback reflects strong appreciation for these items, with buyers describing the joggers and sweatshirts as “comfortable, soft, warm and the material is high quality — perfect for winter wear.”

JCPenney Cyber Monday 2025 highlights online deals, holiday picks and storewide savings

The retailer urges customers to “Shop Cyber Monday Deals at JCPenney,” pointing out that “there are always great savings at JCPenney, but our Monday specials are super-sized!” They also highlight how easy it is to shop online, reminding shoppers that they can get all their holiday gifts “without having to set foot outside.” Cyber Monday offers a wide range of clothing for men, women, and kids, as well as accessories, cookware, bedding, jewelry, home décor and a variety of toys. JCPenney says the sale has plenty of picks perfect to gift to refresh homes and enjoy the season.

JCPenney shares its holiday message with the tagline "Nonstop Holiday Shopping Begins Here," highlighting a wide range of clothing and home products. The store features Cyber Monday deals on kitchen items, including Dutch ovens, air fryers and dinner plates, designed to help customers prepare for festive celebrations. Whether you're shopping for a new homeowner or looking for thoughtful holiday gifts, the Cyber Monday collection offers a wide range of options.

With big discounts, special promo codes, and more choices across various categories, JCPenney's Cyber Monday event gives shoppers an entire day packed with deals to gear up for the holidays.